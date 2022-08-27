Daily Swim Coach Workout #760

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
4×200 SKIP (scull-kick-IM-pull)
Kick
4x
3×50 kick @ 1:00, 1:05
2×25 overkick free @ :30
Odd rounds flutter, even rounds breast or dolphin
Tune Up
12×50 @ 1:00 3x (fl/bk, bk/br, br/fr, 50 easy free)
Focus on technique/ turns
Main
5x
4×75 @ 1:20 Odds round IM by 75, event rounds descend 1 to 4
1×100 @ 2:00 free, easy
Pull
8×100 @ 1:30/1:40
Odds – breathe 5, low Stroke Count
Evens – choice breathing, fast
Warm Down
200 smooth
Coach Notes
General aerobic development
Pietro deriu
Head coach, Buenaventura swim club
