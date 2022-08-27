Daily Swim Coach Workout #760

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

4×200 SKIP (scull-kick-IM-pull)



Kick

4x

3×50 kick @ 1:00, 1:05

2×25 overkick free @ :30

Odd rounds flutter, even rounds breast or dolphin



Tune Up

12×50 @ 1:00 3x (fl/bk, bk/br, br/fr, 50 easy free)

Focus on technique/ turns



Main

5x

4×75 @ 1:20 Odds round IM by 75, event rounds descend 1 to 4

1×100 @ 2:00 free, easy



Pull

8×100 @ 1:30/1:40

Odds – breathe 5, low Stroke Count

Evens – choice breathing, fast



Warm Down

200 smooth