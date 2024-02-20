Daily Swim Coach Workout #926

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 20 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WUTS 5:00: 12 J’s, 2-3 mods [ choice ]

4 x 140 around the perimeter

10:00 put lane lines in pool

400 choice

8 x 40 IMO @ :50 K/D; D/S

8 x 20 Fr/Prime @ :25 HVO Burst/HVO Finish

Kick Work: Repeat 2x

1 x 200 @ 3:30 Fr K w/board

2 x 100 @ 1:45 FR/BR

3 x 80 @ 1:20 FR/BR/BK

4 x 20 @ :20 IMO

:30 Rest

Back Kick Work: Repeat 6x Fr/Br/Fr/Bk/Fr/Fly

1 x 20 @ :30 K

1 x 60 @ 1:10 40 D/20 K

1 x 120 @ 2:20 100 S/20 K

1:00 Rest

Main Set:

3 x 300 @ 6:00 Fr/Bk/Ch 160 P w/pd & snork/140 D

2 x 200 @ 4:00 Fly/Br 100 P w/pd & snork/100 D

1 x 100 @ 2:00 Ch FAST

10 x 20 IMO + 2 Ch @ :30

320 Warm Down