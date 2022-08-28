2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.

We’ve come to the final session of the meet, with champions to be crowned in the girls’ and boys’ 200 IM, 50 free, 200 breast, and 400 medley relay, as well as the girls’ 1500 free and boys’ 800 free.

In the 200 IM, Japan’s Mio Narita was the top qualifier this morning with 2:13.59. She won the 400 IM with a meet record and is favored to sweep the IMs. Canada’s Ashley McMillan and USA’s Gracie Weyant qualified second and third, 1 and 2 seconds behind Narita, respectively. In the boys’ final, Maximus Williamson of the United States, the silver medalist in the 400 IM, will occupy the middle lane, having posted the top qualifying time of 2:00.90. Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsushita, who won the B final in the 400 IM, ranked second this morning with 2:01.01.

USA’s Erin Gemmell, who has thus far won the 100/200/400 free –with meet-record times in each of them– is going for a full set of sprint and mid-distance freestyle titles. She went a lifetime best of 25.42 in heats for the second-fastest time of the morning. Australia’s Milla Jansen went 25.39 to lead the field headed into tonight’s final. USA’s Anna Moesch and Australia’s Hannah Casey were also sub-26 this morning and could come away with the title. Australia’s Flynn Southam, who has broken meet records so far in the 100 free and 200 free, is –like Gemmell– in search of the final jewel for his crown: the 50 free gold. He put up the third-fastest time of the morning (22.75), behind USA’s Diggory Dillingham (22.69) and Kaii Winkler (22.74).

Three Japanese breaststrokers came into the meet with 2:27s in the girls’ 200 breast but only two of them could make the final. Kotomi Kato (2:28.35) and Yuri Matsumoto (2:29.46) qualified first and third, while USA’s Piper Enge, the 100 breast champion, and Gracie Weyant swam the second and fourth times of the morning. In the boys’ race, Japan’s Yamato Okadome (2:13.77) and Asahi Kawashima (2:14.05) were first and third in heats, while top-seeded Nicholas Mahabir of Singapore qualified second (2:13.86).

Australia’s Tiana Kritzinger comes in with the fastest seed time in the girls’ 1500 free, 16:20.96. Niko Aoki (16:23.02) and Michael Mattes of USA (16:23.44) will challenge her on either side. USA’s Jillian Cox swam the time to beat in the earlier heats (16:29.16) and could conceivably make the podium. Australia’s Joshua Staples, who has already won the 1500 free and 400 free –the latter with a meet record– will seek to complete his collection of distance free titles in the boys’ 800 final. Seeded first with 7:58.26, he will have to fend off challenges from USA’s Alec Enyeart (7:58.68) and Japan’s Hiroyoshi Miyaki (8:00.80).

Girls 200 Meter Individual Medley – Final

Pending WJR: 2:08.70 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:10.79 – Dagny Knutson, USA (2009)

Podium:

Mio Narita, Japan – 2:11.22 Ashley McMillan, Canada – 2:13.31 Gracie Weyant, USA – 2:14.36

Mio Narita of Japan made it a sweep of the IM events with her 2:11.22 come-from-behind victory in the 200 IM. In fifth place after the butterfly, Narita moved into fourth place on the backstroke, then surged into second place on the breast. Her split of 37.5 was the fastest in the final by two seconds. She then came home in 30.6 and claim the win by almost two body lengths.

Canada’s Ella Jansen had been first to turn fly-to-back, followed by teammate Ashley McMillan. McMillan tore through the backstroke, splitting 32.5 to take the lead. USA’s Teagan O’Dell also swam an outstanding backstroke leg; she moved past Jansen into second place. Her teammate Gracie Weyant shot past O’Dell and Jansen on the breaststroke and turned for home in third place behind McMillan and Narita.

After Narita, McMillan finished second with 2:13.31, while Weyant (2:14.36), O’Dell (2:14.45), and Jansen (2:14.55) had a photo finish for third.

Boys 200 Meter Individual Medley – Final

Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:59.51 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2012)

Podium:

Maximus Williamson, USA – 1:59.01 Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan – 2:00.64 William Petric, Australia – 2:00.82

Girls 50 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 24.74 – Yolane Kukla, Australia (2010)

Podium:

Boys 50 Meter Freestyle – Final

Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014)

Podium:

Girls 200 Meter Breaststroke – Final

Jr World: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, TUR (2015)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:25.46 – Zoe Bartel, USA (2016)

Podium:

Boys 200 Meter Breaststroke – Final

Jr World: 2:09.39 – Haiyang Qin, CHN (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.03 – Akihiro Yamaguchi, Japan (2012)

Podium:

Girls 1500 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 16:08.09 – Lani Pallister, Australia (2018)

Podium:

Boys 800 Meter Freestyle – Fastest Heat

Jr World: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton, AUS (2013)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:55.16 – Robert Finke, USA (2016)

Podium:

Girls 4×100 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018)

Podium:

Boys 4×100 Meter Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Jr World: 3:33.19 – Russian Federation (N Zuev, V Gerasimenko, A Minakov, A Shchegolev) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 3:37.67 – Japan (T Kawamoto, A Yamaguchi, D Seto, K Hirai) (2012)

Podium: