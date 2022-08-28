15-Year-Old Maximus WIlliamson Breaks U.S. 15-16 NAG in Boys 200 IM – 1:59.01

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:59.51 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2012)

Podium:

Maximus Williamson, USA – 1:59.01 Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan – 2:00.64 William Petric, Australia – 2:00.82

American 15-year-old Maximus Williamson put together a phenomenal race in the final of the boys 200 IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, roaring to victory in 1:59.01. Williamson made waves on the first day of the meet, becoming the fastest U.S. 15-year-old in the 200 free. He’s doubled down on that tonight, roaring to not only a new Junior Pan Pacs Record in the 200 IM, but a U.S. 15-16 boys National Age Group Record as well.

Williamson was already the fastest American 15-year-old all-time in the event before he swam tonight. His previous best was a 2:01.45 from the U.S. International Team Trials in April. That means Williamson is now the only 15-year-old American ever to have been under 2:01 in the LCM 200 IM, let alone 2:00.

The 15-16 NAG was held by Carson Foster at 1:59.45, a time which he set at the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals. That mark was a tick faster than the Junior Pan Pacs Record, which was held by another American, Chase Kalisz, at 1:59.51 from the 2012 Championships.

Here is a split comparison between Williamson’s swim tonight, Kalisz’s previous Jr Pan Pac Record, and Foster’s 15-16 NAG:

Splits Maximus Williamson – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals) Chase Kalisz – 2012 Jr Pan Pacs (Previous JPP Record) Carson Foster – 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals (15-16 NAG) 50m (Fly) 26.02 26.64 25.40 100m (Back) 55.52 (29.50) 57.21 (30.57) 55.36 (29.96) 150m (Breast) 1:31.19 (35.67) 1:30.63 (33.42) 1:30.57 (35.21) 200m (Free) 1:59.01 (27.82) 1:59.51 (28.88) 1:59.45 (28.88) FINAL TIME 1:59.01 1:59.51 1:59.45

Here is the new all-time top 5 in the LCM 200 IM for 15-16 boys (U.S.):

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:59.01 Maximus Williamson 2022 Jr Pan Pacs 2 1:59.45 Carson Foster 2018 Summer Nationals 3 1:59.84 Andrew Seliskar 2013 World Junior Champs 4 1:59.86 Michael Andrew 2015 World Jr Champs 5 2:00.34 Luca Urlando 2019 College Station Sectionals

Notably, at just 15 years old, Williamson’s time tonight would already put him #3 in the 17-18 age group among Americans all-time. He sits behind only Michael Phelps, who holds the NAG at 1:55.94, and Carson Foster (1:57.59).

Along with Thomas Heilman, Williamson is now the 2nd American 15-year-old boys who currently holds a 15-16 NAG. Heilman broke the 15-16 100 fly record last night. That being said, both boys now have a chance to bring those records far lower than they were before they initially broke them.

Williamson had a great week of swims, posting lifetime bests in 4 events. Here is the summary of his personal bests this week: