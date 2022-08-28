15-Year-Old Maximus WIlliamson Breaks U.S. 15-16 NAG in Boys 200 IM – 1:59.01

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 24-27, 2022
- Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
BOYS 200 METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)
Jr Pan Pac: 1:59.51 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2012)
Podium:
- Maximus Williamson, USA – 1:59.01
- Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan – 2:00.64
- William Petric, Australia – 2:00.82
American 15-year-old Maximus Williamson put together a phenomenal race in the final of the boys 200 IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, roaring to victory in 1:59.01. Williamson made waves on the first day of the meet, becoming the fastest U.S. 15-year-old in the 200 free. He’s doubled down on that tonight, roaring to not only a new Junior Pan Pacs Record in the 200 IM, but a U.S. 15-16 boys National Age Group Record as well.
Williamson was already the fastest American 15-year-old all-time in the event before he swam tonight. His previous best was a 2:01.45 from the U.S. International Team Trials in April. That means Williamson is now the only 15-year-old American ever to have been under 2:01 in the LCM 200 IM, let alone 2:00.
The 15-16 NAG was held by Carson Foster at 1:59.45, a time which he set at the 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals. That mark was a tick faster than the Junior Pan Pacs Record, which was held by another American, Chase Kalisz, at 1:59.51 from the 2012 Championships.
Here is a split comparison between Williamson’s swim tonight, Kalisz’s previous Jr Pan Pac Record, and Foster’s 15-16 NAG:
|Splits
|Maximus Williamson – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs (Finals)
|Chase Kalisz – 2012 Jr Pan Pacs (Previous JPP Record)
|Carson Foster – 2018 U.S. Summer Nationals (15-16 NAG)
|50m (Fly)
|26.02
|26.64
|25.40
|100m (Back)
|55.52 (29.50)
|57.21 (30.57)
|55.36 (29.96)
|150m (Breast)
|1:31.19 (35.67)
|1:30.63 (33.42)
|1:30.57 (35.21)
|200m (Free)
|1:59.01 (27.82)
|1:59.51 (28.88)
|1:59.45 (28.88)
|FINAL TIME
|1:59.01
|1:59.51
|1:59.45
Here is the new all-time top 5 in the LCM 200 IM for 15-16 boys (U.S.):
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|1:59.01
|Maximus Williamson
|2022 Jr Pan Pacs
|2
|1:59.45
|Carson Foster
|2018 Summer Nationals
|3
|1:59.84
|Andrew Seliskar
|2013 World Junior Champs
|4
|1:59.86
|Michael Andrew
|2015 World Jr Champs
|5
|2:00.34
|Luca Urlando
|2019 College Station Sectionals
Notably, at just 15 years old, Williamson’s time tonight would already put him #3 in the 17-18 age group among Americans all-time. He sits behind only Michael Phelps, who holds the NAG at 1:55.94, and Carson Foster (1:57.59).
Along with Thomas Heilman, Williamson is now the 2nd American 15-year-old boys who currently holds a 15-16 NAG. Heilman broke the 15-16 100 fly record last night. That being said, both boys now have a chance to bring those records far lower than they were before they initially broke them.
Williamson had a great week of swims, posting lifetime bests in 4 events. Here is the summary of his personal bests this week:
- 200 free – 1:48.21
- 100 back – 55.83
- 400 IM – 4:17.58
- 200 IM – 1:59.01
Like I said earlier these two are tied for the #1 recruit. Each are amazing in their own perspective events and both have a lot to offer in their own right. Both of those 2 combined own the fastest time in 10 out of the 14 events in all recruitment events. I have never seen a combo of 2 swimmers like this owning the majority of the top times.