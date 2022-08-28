West Virginia Hires Big 12 Champion David Dixon As An Assistant Coach

On Wednesday, West Virginia swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs announced the hire of David Dixon as an assistant coach for the team. Dixon was a former swimmer for West Virginia, having spent the last five years competing collegiately. He last swam at the 2022 NCAA Championships, where he finished 28th in the 200 fly, 40th in the 100 fly, and 52nd in the 200 IM.

“I’m extremely excited to work with the swimming and diving team,” Dixon said. “This program has been incredible to me as a student-athlete, and I cannot wait to give back to it as an assistant coach. I’m incredibly grateful for this wonderful opportunity to stay involved within a program I’m so passionate about.”

welcome 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 home, David! But this time it’s 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 David 👏 #HailWV

In his time at West Virginia, Dixon had a very successful swimming career. He was an NCAA qualifier all five years that he competed and is a second-team All-American—an accolade he earned from placing 12th in the 200 fly at the 2021 NCAA Championships. In 2021 and 2022, Dixon was WVU’s only men’s NCAA swimming qualifier.

Dixon has also had considerable success on a conference level, being a two-time Big 12 champion in the 200 fly (2019, 2022) and a one-time champion in the 100 fly (2019). His best time of 1:41.59 in the 200 fly is a WVU program record, whereas his best times of 46.65 and 1:45.47 in the 100 fly and 200 IM respectively make him the second-fastest performer in program history for both events.

Prior to being hired as an assistant coach for WVU, Dixon spent time as an assistant for Club Mountaineer Aquatics, where he worked with high school athletes. In spring 2022, he graduated from WVU in spring 2022 with bachelor’s degrees in sport and exercise psychology and athletic coaching education.

“I’m pleased to have David join our staff,” Riggs said. “His experience as a student-athlete, and more importantly a member of this program for the past five years, makes him a perfect fit for our staff.”