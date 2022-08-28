Australia’s Flynn Southam Completes Sweep of Boys Sprint FR Events at Jr Pan Pacs

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINAL

Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014)

Podium:

Australian 17-year-old Flynn Southam won the boys 50 free tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. Southam swam a 22.36, taking 0.03 seconds off his previous best time in the event. The swim had significance outside of that, however, as Southam completed his sweep of the boys sprint free events with the 50 free gold tonight.

It’s been an incredible meet for the young rising star, coming on the end of a phenomenal year. Southam kicked off his Junior Pan Pacs on Wednesday with a new Championship Record in the boys 200 free, winning in 1:47.11. He then won the boys 100 free on Thursday in a new Championship Record and lifetime best of 48.23.

In addition to the 3 individual gold medals Southam won this week, he also helped Australia to gold and a Championship Record in the boys 4×200 free relay, leading the team off in 1:47.30. Southam led the Australian boys 4×100 free relay off in 48.43 too, though the team would go on to lose their lead and come in 2nd in that event.

Southam’s performances this week come after what has been a fantastic summer for the up-and-coming freestyle star. Southam qualified to swim on Australian relays at World Championships and Commonwealth Games this summer, though he ultimately opted out of competing at the World Champs in order to focus on Commonwealths and Jr Pan Pacs.

In his first senior international meet, Southam performed admirably for Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He led the Australian men’s 4×100 free relay off in 48.54, which was then a personal best for him. That relay would go on to win gold and break the Commonwealth Games Record in the event. Southam also split 1:46.08 off a relay start in the Australian men’s 4×200 free relay, helping that relay to gold and a Commonwealth Games Record as well.

If there was any doubt coming into this meet, Southam has now proven that he has what it takes to be a key contributor on Australian relays at the international level. Especially with his 48.23 100 free, it looks like he could be contending for an individual spot on a major Australian roster sooner rather than later as well.