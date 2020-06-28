Maryland 4A3A State Champion Samantha Smith (2021) Verbally Commits to BC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Samantha Smith, a rising senior at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, Maryland, has verbally committed to Boston College for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Boston College! I chose Boston College for its outstanding academics and incredible team culture and coaching staff. I’m so thankful for the support of my family, coaches, and teammates along the way. Go Eagles!!”

Smith was a big part of Bethesda-Chevy Chase’s first team title at the 2020 MPSSAA 4A3A State Championships. She won the 100 back (56.30) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (55.93), and she led off the state-champion 200 medley relay (26.69). All three were personal-best performances. Through her three years of high school swimming thus far, Smith has been a state finalist in a cumulative 10 events and she has been either champion or runner-up six times.

In club swimming, Smith represents Nation’s Capital Swim Club. She scored a slew of PBs at the 2020 Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Senior Championships, including the 50/200/500 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM. Last summer she competed in the 50/100/200 back and fly at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship and took home lifetime bests in the LCM 50/100 back and 50 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.69

100 back – 56.30

200 back – 2:02.99

100 fly – 55.93

200 fly – 2:04.69

200 IM – 2:08.98

400 IM – 4:34.18

Boston College women finished 12th of 12 teams at the 2020 ACC Women’s Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.