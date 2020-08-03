4x NC Independent Schools State Champ Liza Murtagh Sends Verbal to BC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Liza Murtagh of Wilmington, North Carolina has announced her verbal commitment to Boston College’s class of 2025.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Boston College! Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for their continuous support. I cannot wait for the next four years!! GO EAGLES!!!”

Murtagh is a rising senior at Cape Fear Christian Academy where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and three-time state champion. At the 2020 NCISAA Division II State Championships in February, she won the 50 free (24.36) and 100 breast (1:05.80) and anchored the 3rd-place 200 free relay (24.24) and the runner-up 400 free relay (54.14), scoring 106 of the Hurricanes’ 189.5 points. She came back from a major surgery last summer to swim within half a second of her lifetime bests in both events. For the second year in a row, Murtagh was named Coastal Preps Girls Swimmer of the Year. As a sophomore at the 2019 state meet, she won the 100 breast (1:06.03) and contributed to the winning 200 free relay.

Murtagh swims year-round with Waves Of Wilmington. Last summer she competed at Charlotte Ultraswim in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. She finaled in the 100 breast (20th), 200 breast (21st), and 200 IM (20th) and notched PBs in the 50 free (27.82), 100 breast (1:15.15, Futures cut), 200 breast (2:41.05), and 200 IM (2:27.12). She swam most of her best SCY times at East Carolina Aquatics’ 2019 ECSL Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.34

200 breast – 2:19.27

200 IM – 2:05.67

400 IM – 4:30.35

50 free – 24.04

100 free – 52.85

200 free – 1:54.70

Mary Kate Leonard and Samantha Smith have also verbally committed to Boston College for 2021-22.

