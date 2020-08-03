14-Year-Old Michael Robinson Hits National Age Leading 24.0 in 50-Meter Free

2020 Mississippi Makos Intrasquad
- Monday, August 3, 2020
- University Wellness Center / Flowood, MS
- Long Course Meters (LCM) format
- Results available on Meet Mobile under “Intersquad Summer 2020 LCM”
Swimming at the Mississippi Makos intrasquad meet in Flowood, 14-year-old Michael Robinson put up the top time in the nation among 13-14 boys in the 50 free: a personal-best 24.03.
Robinson cut two tenths from his previous career-best there. He won by two and a half seconds, and checks in at #11 all-time among American 13-14s in the event. The NAG record is a 23.12 set last summer by Isaac Dominguez, but Robinson isn’t far behind other big names on the list: Michael Andrew (23.19), Caeleb Dressel (23.50), and Ryan Hoffer (23.78).
Robinson also won the 100 free, dropping from 53.43 to 53.16. That moves him to #38 all-time in the 13-14 age group.
The meet featured a morning session for 12-and-unders and an afternoon session for 13-and-overs.
12-year-old Rachel McAlpin won three races for the girls 12-and-unders. Both of her breaststroke wins check into the top 20 nationally for the season among 12-and-unders. McAlpin went 37.40 in the 50 breaststroke. That’s a time drop of more than a second, and checks her in at #4 in the nation for her age group this season. She was also 1:23.05 to win the 100 breast by almost eight seconds. McAlpin dropped more than three seconds there to move to #16 in the nation for the season among 11-12s.
McAlpin took the 200 IM in a career-best 2:57.64, her first swim ever under three minutes.
For the boys, 11-year-old Elias Abraham won three races, hitting best times in all three. The biggest drop was his 100 fly, which cut from 1:25.49 (set last summer) all the way to 1:17.14. That should crack the top 15 in this season’s national ranks among 11-year-olds.
Abraham also won the 200 IM (going 2:55.40 to shave a half-second off his best) and the 50 fly (33.38 and a drop of about a second and a half).
Ella Thomas, 15, took the 100 fly (1:06.43), 200 fly (2:27.43) and 200 free (2:15.36). That 200 fly registered a four-second drop, and Thomas took off three seconds in the 100 fly.
Other notable multi-event winners:
- 12-year-old Lily Sammons won both the 400 free (5:11.92) and 50 fly (32.48). The fly was a time drop of about a second and a half.
- DJ Lee, also 12, won the girls 50 free (33.39) and 50 back (38.43). Lee previously had no long course meters swims registered with USA Swimming.
- 12-year-old Gia Ngo won both the 200 free (2:43.56) and 100 fly (1:29.74) in new personal-best times.
- On the boys side, 12-year-old William McCaffrey took the 400 free (5:13.71) and 100 free (1:08.32) in huge time drops. McCaffery dropped almost ten seconds in the 400 free and almost four in his 100 free.
- Similarly, 11-year-old Walter Towery won the 50 back (36.53) and 100 back (1:19.47) in best times. His 100 back was a drop of more than three seconds, and his 50 back about a second drop.
- Kimberly McCaffrey, 16, won the 200 IM (2:29.56) and 100 back (1:08.30). The former was a new best time by about a second.
- 17-year-old Megan Braman won a pair of races: the 50 free (28.53) and 100 breast (1:17.34).
- Mallory Dickey, 19, won the 200 back (2:34.85) and 200 breast (3:03.25).
- Meanwhile 16-year-old Bennett Carter went 2:24.37 to win the 200 IM and 2:18.41 to win the 200 back. Both were massive drops: seven seconds in the IM and 12 in the back.
- Kenny Thomas, 18, won the 100 fly (58.93) and 100 back (1:00.17), with the latter representing a drop of about four tenths of a second.
- 16-year-old Rhodes Pharr won the 200 breast (2:44.92) and 200 free (2:06.31). That 200 free was a massive drop of six seconds.
Leave a Reply