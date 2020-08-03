14-Year-Old Michael Robinson Hits National Age Leading 24.0 in 50-Meter Free

2020 Mississippi Makos Intrasquad

Monday, August 3, 2020

University Wellness Center / Flowood, MS

Long Course Meters (LCM) format

Swimming at the Mississippi Makos intrasquad meet in Flowood, 14-year-old Michael Robinson put up the top time in the nation among 13-14 boys in the 50 free: a personal-best 24.03.

Robinson cut two tenths from his previous career-best there. He won by two and a half seconds, and checks in at #11 all-time among American 13-14s in the event. The NAG record is a 23.12 set last summer by Isaac Dominguez, but Robinson isn’t far behind other big names on the list: Michael Andrew (23.19), Caeleb Dressel (23.50), and Ryan Hoffer (23.78).

Robinson also won the 100 free, dropping from 53.43 to 53.16. That moves him to #38 all-time in the 13-14 age group.

The meet featured a morning session for 12-and-unders and an afternoon session for 13-and-overs.

12-year-old Rachel McAlpin won three races for the girls 12-and-unders. Both of her breaststroke wins check into the top 20 nationally for the season among 12-and-unders. McAlpin went 37.40 in the 50 breaststroke. That’s a time drop of more than a second, and checks her in at #4 in the nation for her age group this season. She was also 1:23.05 to win the 100 breast by almost eight seconds. McAlpin dropped more than three seconds there to move to #16 in the nation for the season among 11-12s.

McAlpin took the 200 IM in a career-best 2:57.64, her first swim ever under three minutes.

For the boys, 11-year-old Elias Abraham won three races, hitting best times in all three. The biggest drop was his 100 fly, which cut from 1:25.49 (set last summer) all the way to 1:17.14. That should crack the top 15 in this season’s national ranks among 11-year-olds.

Abraham also won the 200 IM (going 2:55.40 to shave a half-second off his best) and the 50 fly (33.38 and a drop of about a second and a half).

Ella Thomas, 15, took the 100 fly (1:06.43), 200 fly (2:27.43) and 200 free (2:15.36). That 200 fly registered a four-second drop, and Thomas took off three seconds in the 100 fly.

