Texas A&M Commit Vincent Ribeiro Clocks 1:58.42 200 Breast PB in Practice

Rising Texas A&M freshman Vincent Ribeiro of Nitro Swimming in Austin posted a new lifetime best 200 breaststroke in practice. Ribeiro sped to a 1:58.42, marking his first swim under 1:59. His previous best was a 1:59.01, which he swam back in December of 2019 at the Winter Juniors West meet. Here is the video of Ribeiro’s swim:

His coach called out splits of 26.4, 30.1, 30.8, and 30.9 for each 50 respectively, marking a well-swum 200 breaststroke. He took the race out relatively fast, splitting 56.6 on the first 100, which is just 2 seconds off his personal best 100 breast of 54.6.

The best time is huge for Ribeiro and the Aggies, as we rapidly approach the start of the Fall semester. Although breaststroke is Ribeiro’s best stroke, he’s a versatile talent, and could prove helpful for Texas A&M in a variety of events.

Here are Ribeiro’s personal bests, along with the dates they were swum:

100 breast – 54.64 (2/14/2020)

200 breast – 1:58.42 (8/1/2020)

100 fly – 49.09 (11/14/2019)

200 IM – 1:46.86 (2/14/2020)

400 IM – 3:52.14 (12/13/2019)

100 free – 46.42 (3/1/2019)

200 free – 1:40.00 (12/5/2018)

Ribeiro will fit right into an already stacked breaststroke group at Texas A&M. his 54.64 100 breast would have been 6th on the Aggies’ roster last season, and his new 1:58.42 200 breast would have also put him 6th. His 100 fly and 400 IM would have also been 6th, and his 200 IM would have made him the 7th fastest on Texas A&M’s roster last year. The Aggies graduated their top breaststroker from last year, Benjamin Walker, who was 52.00 and 1:51.92 respectively in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. TAMU had a fairly young roster last year, however, they did also lose their 2nd-fastest 100 flyer in Adam Koster (46.81).