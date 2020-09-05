Army West Point Nabs Another Verbal for 2021: Winter Jrs Qualifier Meghan Cole

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Meghan Cole, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Frederick, Maryland, has announced her intention to swim at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at the United States Military Academy at West Point!! I would especially like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all of their support throughout the years. GO ARMY!!”

Cole swims year-round for Monocacy Aquatic Club where she is a Winter Junior Nationals qualifier in the 50m free (26.70) and 100y fly (54.69). A highly versatile swimmer, she finished top-8 in the 50 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM and was 9th in the 100 free at the Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in February. The meet produced PBs in the 50 free and 200 fly. She notched a number of lifetime bests (100 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM) in December at the NBAC Christmas Invitational. She won the 100 fly and 200 IM and placed 6th in the 50 free, 3rd in the 100 free, 4th in the 100 breast, and 6th in the 200 fly. At last summer’s USA Swimming Futures Championships in Geneva, Ohio, she finaled in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.69

200 fly – 2:02.88

200 IM – 2:03.74

50 free – 23.67

100 free – 51.55

100 back – 57.06

100 breast – 1:04.69

400 IM – 4:31.33

Cole will be an immediate-impact player for the Black Knights. Her best times would have scored at 2020 Patriot League Championships in the A finals of the 200 IM (as Army West Point’s top scorer), the 100 fly (with then-junior Whitney Chang) and the 100 breast (with freshmen Gillian Burch and Mandolin Nguyen and junior Rebecca Morel). She also would have made the B finals of the 200 fly (with Chang and her classmate Marie Docken), 400 IM, and 50 free (with Angela Huang, Lauren Carag, and Lexus Vanhoven; Madison Berg made the A final).

Cole will join fellow verbal commits Lauren Wetzel, Maddie Clark, Mary Rotenberg, Rea Smith, and Sarah Platt in the Army West Point class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.