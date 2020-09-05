Isabel Ivey Swims 52.9 in 100 Fly in First Meet Since Pac-12s

2020 FL PA Covid Invite
- August 15, 2020
- Lake Brantley Aquatic Center, Altamonte Springs, Florida
- Short Course Yards (25 yard) Pool
- Results (PDF)
Pac-12 Champion and Cal All-American Isabel Ivey swam her first meet post coronavirus quarantine 2 weeks ago in Florida.
Ivey, who grew up training in Florida with the Gator Swim Club in Gainesville and Laker Swim in Windermere, spent the summer back home training in Florida, though most of the Cal team has returned to Berkeley.
Ivey swam, and won, 3 events at the meet as the biggest name in attendance. That included a 53.70 in the 100 yard backstroke, a 52.99 in the 100 yard fly, and a 2:02.00 in the 200 IM.
Those were the 3 events that she was scheduled to swim at March’s NCAA Championship meet before the pandemic ultimately canceled that event. She was seeded 6th in the 100 back (51.06), 8th in the 100 fly (51.14), and 9th in the 200 IM (1:54.67).
Among the college-aged-and-older elite swimmers, Americans have been much slower to return to official racing than their European, Asian, and Australian counterparts, though many have been doing unofficial time trials in practice.
Ivey is now one of the few American over-18s at her level to have official times from this summer, with uncertainty about when opportunities will come in the college system abound.
She is scheduled to begin her junior season at Cal in 2020-2021.
Other Highlights from the Meet:
- 22-year old Megan Hansen, a former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, swam 23.67 to win the 50 free and 50.75 to win the 100 free. Her time in the 100 free missed her best time of 50.65 by just a tenth. She swam that time as a freshman in 2016 – and ultimately graduated early and never used her last year of college eligibility. She’s now on the coaching staff for the Blue Dolfins.
- 17-year old Dawson Joyce swam a best time of 50.00 in the 100 yard fly, along with a non-best-time of 20.68 in the 50 free. His previous best time in the 100 fly was a 51.40 that he swam almost 2 years ago. The defending Florida High School State Champion in the 50 and 100 free, Joyce was one of the first high school swimmers in the class of 2022 to commit – to the University of Florida.
- 16-year old Sage Sungail had the meet’s fastest time in the 100 free (45.72), 200 free (1:39.81), and 2nd-fastest in the 50 free (21.11) and 500 free (4:34.25). His swim in the 100 free was only a quarter-of-a-second away from being a best time, while the 500 swim was a new lifetime best.
- The winner of that 500 free was 17-year old Philip Moldovanu, an uncommitted high school senior who put on an audition for colleges at the meet. He swam new lifetime bests in both the 200 free (1:40.78) and 500 free (4:29.55). His previous best time in the 200 was done at November’s Florida 4A State Championship where he swam 1:41.42, as was his previous best in the 500, which he swam in 4:35.88. That makes for more than a 6-second drop in the 500 free.