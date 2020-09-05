Isabel Ivey Swims 52.9 in 100 Fly in First Meet Since Pac-12s

2020 FL PA Covid Invite

August 15, 2020

Lake Brantley Aquatic Center, Altamonte Springs, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yard) Pool

Results (PDF)

Pac-12 Champion and Cal All-American Isabel Ivey swam her first meet post coronavirus quarantine 2 weeks ago in Florida.

Ivey, who grew up training in Florida with the Gator Swim Club in Gainesville and Laker Swim in Windermere, spent the summer back home training in Florida, though most of the Cal team has returned to Berkeley.

Ivey swam, and won, 3 events at the meet as the biggest name in attendance. That included a 53.70 in the 100 yard backstroke, a 52.99 in the 100 yard fly, and a 2:02.00 in the 200 IM.

Those were the 3 events that she was scheduled to swim at March’s NCAA Championship meet before the pandemic ultimately canceled that event. She was seeded 6th in the 100 back (51.06), 8th in the 100 fly (51.14), and 9th in the 200 IM (1:54.67).

Among the college-aged-and-older elite swimmers, Americans have been much slower to return to official racing than their European, Asian, and Australian counterparts, though many have been doing unofficial time trials in practice.

Ivey is now one of the few American over-18s at her level to have official times from this summer, with uncertainty about when opportunities will come in the college system abound.

She is scheduled to begin her junior season at Cal in 2020-2021.

Other Highlights from the Meet: