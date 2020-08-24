Florida Begins 2022 Recruiting with Verbal from Florida 4A Champ Dawson Joyce

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Florida has earned its first verbal from the high school class of 2022 with in-state sprinter Dawson Joyce. A rising junior at Seminole High School in Sanford, Fla., Joyce trains with the Florida State University Club.

I’d like to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Florida. I would like to thank Coach Tony Ackerson, teammates, family, and friends who have helped me through this journey. #GoGators🐊

It’s obviously quite early in the 2022 recruiting game, and male sprinters are rarely at their top high school speeds as rising high school juniors (especially with pandemic affecting many 2020 winter and spring championships), but Joyce is the #1 50 freestyler in the class right now.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.17

100 free – 44.70

50 back – 23.43

100 back – 51.63

50 fly – 22.71

100 fly – 51.40

Joyce’s obvious strength comes as a pure sprinter, with the 50 free being his most valuable event right now. He’s shown speed in back and fly, though his bests in those events are from 2018 when he was either 14 or 15 years old.

At the 2019 Florida 4A high school championships, then-sophomore Joyce won state titles in the 50 and 100 free, hitting lifetime bests in both. He also led off Seminole’s state title-earning 200 free relay with a 20.31 and split a 19.93 on the anchor leg of their title-earning 200 medley relay. Joyce successfully defended his titles in both races from the 2018 meet, when he won in 20.34 and 45.12, respectively, as a freshman.

Last summer in long course, Joyce won Florida Senior Champs titles in the 50 free (23.75), 50 back (28.07) and 50 fly (25.87).

Florida’s sprint group is led by rising junior Will Davis (19.2/43.5 last season), rising sophomore Eric Friese (19.5/43.0) and rising junior Kieran Smith (42.1). Davis and Friese also lead the sprint fly group; Davis was 45.7 last year in the 100 fly and Friese 45.9.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.