Iowa Verbal Commit Ziyad Saleem Swims PR 1:44.7 200 Back in Brown Deer

OZAUKEE IMX/IMR CHALLENGE

August 21-23, 2020

Brown Deer, WI

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile results: ‘Ozaukee Aquatics IMX/IMR Challenge’

The Ozaukee Aquatics-hosted club invite concluded yesterday, with a swim from Schroeder YMCA’s Ziyad Saleem headlining the day.

Saleem, who had verbally committed to the University of Iowa before the program was cut, won the 200 back by over ten seconds. He posted a 1:44.76, slicing 1.17 seconds off of his old best; his only other race this weekend was the 100 back, where he hit a lifetime best 48.27. With the Hawkeye program shuttering in 2021, Saleem is now one of the most valuable backstroke prospects in the high school class of 2021; in fact, he appears to now own the top 200 back time out of uncommitted high school rising seniors.

Only a few other events were contested on Sunday’s main session, including the 400 IM and the 12 & under 100 back.

Elmbrook Swim Club’s Reese Tiltmann, 15, won the 400 IM in a 4:24.59; that was a drop of over 2.5 seconds from her old best. Her older sister is Reilly Tiltmann, who hit a lifetime best 52.2 in the 100 back earlier in the weekend. Shroeder’s Jack Lustig, 17, dropped fifteen seconds to win the boys’ 400 IM with a 4:06.29.

The fastest 12 & under of any gender in the 100 back was 12-year-old Caroline Wanezek, the younger sister of high school standouts Abby and Maggie Wanezek. C. Wanezek posted a 1:01.84, slicing almost two full seconds off of her old best.