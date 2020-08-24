Epic Swims: Australian Women Win 400 Medley Relay, Sets WR at Melbourne in 2007

The United States and Australia are two powerhouse swimming countries. In women’s swimming in particular, the two have had many epic relay battles, often trading world records back and forth.

Heading into the 2007 World Championships in Melbourne, Australia had held the world record in the 400 medley relay since the 2004 Olympic Games, and they were showing no signs of slowing down.

The team of Emily Seebohm, Leisel Jones, Jessicah Schipper, and Libby Lenton put together an impressive swim in the final in front of a roaring Australian crowd, battling it out with the Americans once again. A dream-team relay of four of the best to ever do what they do, the emergence of then-14 year old Emily Seebohm filled out the relay just in time for the home Championships.

It was the USA’s Natalie Coughlin that took the lead on the backstroke leg, edging Seebohm by 0.13. Their margin in the individual race was over a second, so Seebohm’s hold of serve on that leg was a gutsy swim for a young athlete.

The field was bunched together on the breaststroke leg, but it didn’t take long for Jones to take over the lead for the Australians, which carried into the butterfly leg.

Rachel Komisarz went in for the US against Schipper, the world champion in the 200m butterfly. Schipper extended the Australians’ lead enough for freestyler Libby Lenton to seal the win. By this point it was no longer a question of whether or not the Australians would win; it was whether or not they would break the world record.

Ultimately, they did, finishing in 3:55.74, over two seconds ahead of the US (3:58.31). The battle for third was tight, but China managed to edge out Great Britain for the bronze by less than a tenth.