Reilly Tiltmann Hits Lifetime Best 52.2 100 Back at Wisconsin Club Meet

OZAUKEE IMX/IMR CHALLENGE
- August 21-23, 2020
- Brown Deer, WI
- Short course yards (SCY)
- Meet Mobile results: ‘Ozaukee Aquatics IMX/IMR Challenge’
Over ten of Wisconsin’s top club teams are converging in Brown Deer this weekend for the Ozaukee Aquatics IMX/IMR Challenge meet, with Elmbrook Swim Club’s Reilly Tiltmann highlighting the first day of competition.
Friday afternoon, Tiltmann won the 100 back in a time of 52.28, lopping six-tenths off of her old best of 52.88 from her Wisconsin high school Division I title-earning performance this past November. That swim came after the 200 free, where the University of Virginia ’25 commit went for a 100 free split and turned in a 50.03 off of a 23.90/26.13 splitting.
In that 100 back, Tiltmann edged out 14-year-old teammate Maggie Wanezek, who was .31 off of her best with a 53.52, while University of Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig of Ozaukee touched third (55.45). 15-year-old Tori Brostowitz of Schroeder YMCA hit a 55.73, taking six-tenths off of her old best, while 13-year-old Alana Berlin of Schroeder slashed over two full seconds off of her old best, going 55.78.
Tiltmann rounded out the day with a win in the 100 fly, going 54.20; she was six-tenths short of her best there.
On the boys’ side, 17-year-old Ziyad Saleem clocked a lifetime best 48.27 to win the 100 back. Saleem, who trains with Schroeder, took four-tenths off of his old best. He’s a ’25 verbal commit to the University of Iowa, though yesterday news broke that the school is cutting the swimming & diving program after 2020-21. 16-year-old Will Hayon of Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers posted a 49.97 for second place, a five-tenths drop.
16-year-old Sam Bork of Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers sliced three-tenths off of his old best in the 100 fly, winning in 48.43. 17-year-old Emilio Perez of Elmbrook Swim Club, an Arizona State ’25 commit, was just behind him at 48.78.
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- Haebig was the only finisher under 1:50 in the girls’ 200 free, going 1:49.79 to win. Wanezek finished second in 1:51.19, dropping over five seconds from her old best, while 15-year-old Lucy Thomas of Elmbrook Swim Club dropped over three seconds with a 1:52.17 for third.
- Berlin had a fantastic day; in addition to her highlight 100 back, she went lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:55.69) and 100 fly (57.06).
- Brostowitz also had a 3-for-3 day in terms of bests, going 1:52.66 in the 200 free to drop a second and 55.08 for second in the 100 fly, a one-second drop on the dot.
- Schroeder’s Leonardo Gandaria won the boys’ 13 & over 200 free with a 1:39.60 ahead of Ozaukee 15-year-old Matt Dedering (1:40.01) and Bork (1:40.92); they all went lifetime bests.
- 12-year-old Emmy Meyer of South West Aquatic Team won the girls’ 12 & under 50 back in 27.84, coming within hundredths of her lifetime best, and hit a personal best 27.83 to win the 50 fly.
- John Paul Brostowitz of Schroeder clocked a lifetime best 26.19 to take the boys’ 12 & under 50 back, and the 12-year-old posted another best of 26.29 to win the 50 fly.