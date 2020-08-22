Reilly Tiltmann Hits Lifetime Best 52.2 100 Back at Wisconsin Club Meet

OZAUKEE IMX/IMR CHALLENGE

August 21-23, 2020

Brown Deer, WI

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile results: ‘Ozaukee Aquatics IMX/IMR Challenge’

Over ten of Wisconsin’s top club teams are converging in Brown Deer this weekend for the Ozaukee Aquatics IMX/IMR Challenge meet, with Elmbrook Swim Club’s Reilly Tiltmann highlighting the first day of competition.

Friday afternoon, Tiltmann won the 100 back in a time of 52.28, lopping six-tenths off of her old best of 52.88 from her Wisconsin high school Division I title-earning performance this past November. That swim came after the 200 free, where the University of Virginia ’25 commit went for a 100 free split and turned in a 50.03 off of a 23.90/26.13 splitting.

In that 100 back, Tiltmann edged out 14-year-old teammate Maggie Wanezek, who was .31 off of her best with a 53.52, while University of Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig of Ozaukee touched third (55.45). 15-year-old Tori Brostowitz of Schroeder YMCA hit a 55.73, taking six-tenths off of her old best, while 13-year-old Alana Berlin of Schroeder slashed over two full seconds off of her old best, going 55.78.

Tiltmann rounded out the day with a win in the 100 fly, going 54.20; she was six-tenths short of her best there.

On the boys’ side, 17-year-old Ziyad Saleem clocked a lifetime best 48.27 to win the 100 back. Saleem, who trains with Schroeder, took four-tenths off of his old best. He’s a ’25 verbal commit to the University of Iowa, though yesterday news broke that the school is cutting the swimming & diving program after 2020-21. 16-year-old Will Hayon of Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers posted a 49.97 for second place, a five-tenths drop.

16-year-old Sam Bork of Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers sliced three-tenths off of his old best in the 100 fly, winning in 48.43. 17-year-old Emilio Perez of Elmbrook Swim Club, an Arizona State ’25 commit, was just behind him at 48.78.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS