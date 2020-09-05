Winter Juniors 18th-Place Finisher Jibran Himisieh Commits to Missouri

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising high school senior Jibran Himsieh from Arlington, Texas has verbally committed to the University of Missouri.

Representing Arlington’s Lamar High School, Himsieh was the Texas Class 6A Region 1 High School Champion in both the 200 free (1:40.79) and 500 free (4:35.41) in January as a junior.

2 weeks later, at the Texas high school state championship meet, he finished 13th in the 200 free in 1:40.89, almost exactly matching his Regionals swim. In the 500 free, he dropped 3.5 seconds in prelims and another 2 in finals to swim 4:29.67 for 11th place.

The longer the races get, the better Himsieh is-at Winter Juniors last December, representing Mid-Cities Arlington Swimming, his best finish was 18th place in the boys’ mile, thanks to a 15:32.59. En route to that personal best, he also split a personal best in the 1000 free at 9:25.85.

In his last meet prior to quarantines setting in, Himsieh finished 7th in the 1500 free at the College Station Sectionals meet. There he swam 16:08.13.

Himsieh’s Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:40.29

500 free – 4:29.67

1000 free – 9:25.85 (split)

1650 free – 15:32.59

100 fly – 51.53

200 fly – 1:57.47

The distance freestyles were not a strength for the Tigers last season, which was their first with Andy Grevers as the program’s full-time head coach. The Tigers scored just 4 points in the 500 free and 5 points in the mile at the SEC Championships, all coming from sophomore Jack Dubois. Dubois added 4 and 25 seconds, respectively, in those events from his best times swum as a freshman, where he qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Missouri’s other distance entries at SECs, sophomore Dane Florea, senior Giovanni Gutierrez, and freshman Joseph Gutierrez, also all missed best times in the 500 and 1650 free in the 2019-2020 season.

The Tigers should improve a little in this area thanks to incoming freshman Daniel Seabaugh, a back-to-back Missouri High School State Champion in the 200 and 500 free. His 4:28.9 is only a few seconds from the points, though his 16:11 in the mile is a ways away from what it takes to score at the SEC Championships so far.

The Tigers’ class of 2021 is loaded with freestylers, including sprinters like Ethan Roach (45.8 in the 100 free) and Grant Bochenski (20.7/44.5/1:39.4); middle-distance swimmers like Calvin Windle (1:36.9/4:28.1 in the 200 and 500 free); and longer distance swimmers like Will Whittington (1:38.9/4:30.6/15:41 in the 200/500/1650 freestyles).

The Missouri men finished 5th at the 2020 SEC Championships as a team. That was lower than their runner-up finish in 2019, but in-line with three consecutive 5th-place finishes from 2016 through 2018.

