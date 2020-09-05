Winter Juniors Qualifier Alex Syrkin Sends Verbal to Cornell for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Syrkin of La Canada, CA has announced her decision to swim at Cornell University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Her brother, Danny Syrkin, committed to swim for USC’s class of 2024.

She swims year-round for the Rose Bowl Aquatics, and she is entering her senior year at La Canada High School. She shared her excitement in a post on her Instagram:

Last summer, Syrkin competed at the Los Angeles Invitational hosted by Trojan Swim Club at USC. The butterflier swam the 100 free, the 100 fly, and the 200 fly, as well as some relays for Rose Bowl. She placed 84th in the 100 free with a time of 59.75, and she made it back for finals swim in both the 100 and 200 fly. Her prelims 100 fly time of 1:02.97 was a new personal best time that earned Syrkin a Winter Junior Nationals cut. She touched 22nd in the finals heats of the 100 fly, and she finished 19th in the 200 fly (2:19.90).

During her sophomore season at La Canada High School, Syrkin swam at the California CIF Southern Section DII Championships after winning both of her events at the Rio Hondo League Champs. She placed 12th in the prelims heats of the 200 free (1:55.54) and 7th in the 100 fly (57.61). She did not swim the 200 free in finals, but she moved up a spot in the 100 fly to finish 6th.

She also swam on La Canada’s 400 free relay which finished 9th, and their 200 medley that earned 10th place. Madeline Odell swam the backstroke leg of the 200 medley, Shannon Ring swam breast, and Elise Trocker anchored with freestyle. Syrkin swam the third leg of the 400 free relay, alongside Angeli Paull, Odell, and Ring.

Syrkin broke her own school record in the 100 fly (57.18) at the Rio Honda League Championships.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 55.73

200 fly – 2:05.19

100 free – 52.22

200 IM – 2:08.86

Syrkin is set to join the Big Red beginning in the fall of 2021. She will be one of the team’s top fliers when she gets on campus. Her 100 and 200 fly times would have been the team’s 3rd fastest last season behind Alexis Schaaf and Maegan Rudolph. Both women will have graduted by the time Syrkin joins the women’s team.

Syrkin’s Rose Bowl teammate Amanda Petersen recently announced her decision to swim for Cornell University’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.