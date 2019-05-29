USC Secures Verbal Commitment from SoCal Flyer Danny Syrkin

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Danny Syrkin from La Canada, California, has announced via social media that he intends to swim for the University of Southern California beginning in the fall of 2020. That puts him in a class of 2024 that has also received verbal commitments from Ben Dillard, Holden Raffin, and Hugh Svendsen.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at USC! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for supporting me along the way. Proud to be a Trojan! FIGHT ON!!! ✌🏻”

Syrkin is a junior at La Canada High School. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, he propelled the Spartans to the team title at the 2019 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships in May. Syrkin won the 50 free (20.38) and 100 fly (47.25). His 100 fly time was a Division II record, taking .23 off his own 2018 mark of 47.48 from his sophomore season in 2018. He also swam backstroke on the record-breaking La Canada medley relay in a PB of 22.03, and he led off the second-place 400 free relay with a PB of 44.65. Syrkin then went on to the California State Meet and placed third in the 50 free (20.32) and second in the 100 fly (46.63) individually, and had lifetime-best leadoffs of 21.96 and 44.17 in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Syrkin swims year-round with Rose Bowl Aquatics. He is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100 fly (54.13) and a Winter Juniors-or-better qualifier in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM. He won the 100 fly and was an A-finalist in the 50/200 fly events at 2018 NCSA Summer Championship and placed 6th in the 100 fly, 11th in the 50 free, and 15th in the 200 fly at Winter Juniors West in December.

Syrkin would have been USC’s third-fastest 100 flyer and fourth-fastest 200 flyer in the 2018-19. Alex Valente (45.80/1:44.33 this season) and Walker Bell (1:45.04) were seniors and Mark Jurek (1:44.41) was a junior so they’ll all be gone when Syrkin begins. But he’ll have a year with sophomore Nikola Miljenic (46.47) and two with freshman Ariel Spektor (47.03) when he suits up for the Trojans.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 21.96

100 back – 48.87

50 fly – 23.36

100 fly – 46.63

200 fly – 1:45.63

50 free – 20.32

100 free – 44.17

200 free – 1:39.41

