17 Ben Dillard Verbally Commits to Southern Cal

Ben Dillard of Folsom, California has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Southern California beginning in the 2020-21 season. Dillard is the #17 recruit on our list of top 20 boys from the high school class of 2020. He will join Hugh Svendsen in the Trojans’ class of 2024. Dillard is a junior at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills. He won the 200 IM at the Sac-Joaquin Section meets in both his freshman year (1:50.94) and sophomore year (1:48.05), and he placed third (56.19) and first (54.31) in the 100 breast at those same meets. Dillard went on to swim at the CIF State Championships both seasons. Last May he won the 100 breast (53.96) and took 3rd in the IM (1:48.62) at States.

In club swimming Dillard represents Sierra Marlins Swim Team. He wrapped up 2018 ranked 69th in the 18-and-under World Rankings for the 100m breast (1:02.64) and 86th for the 200 breast (2:16.30) after a stellar performance at Summer Juniors that saw him place 5th in the 100 breast and 4th in the 200 breast. This past December, he contributed to the Sierra Marlins’ first-place team finish in the boys’ standings at Winter Juniors West. He swam on the winning 4×50 medley, 4×200 free relays, runner-up 4×100 medley and 4×100 free relays, and 3rd-place 4×50 free relay, and landed individual top-8 finishes in the 200 breast (4th) and 200 IM (7th).

USC’s current breaststroke contingent will be gone by the time Dillard steps foot in Troy: Carsten Vissering and Billy Monjay are seniors and Mario Koenigsperger is a junior. Dillard would already score with his best times in the B finals of the breaststrokes and the C finals of the IMs at Pac-12s.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 53.96

200 breast – 1:56.25

200 IM – 1:48.05

400 IM – 3:55.97

