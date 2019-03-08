Twichell’s Meet Record Highlights First Night of Cary Sectionals

2019 Speedo Sectionals – Cary, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

Live Results

You don’t always get established professional swimmers competing at these meets, but Ashley Twichell swims for the Tac Titans, who are hosting the meet, and the longtime USA open water swimmer gave the fans a treat tonight, breaking the sectional record with a 9:21.41 victory in the 1000 free. That’s actually a three-second lifetime best for the 29 year-old, improving on her previous best of 9:24.44 from 2015.

Summer Eaker of SwimMAC (9:57.33) and Adriana Cera (10:02.90) of the Marlins of Raleigh took 2nd and 3rd.

With no veterans competing, a trio of teenagers took the top three times in the men’s 1000. 15 year-old Braeden Haughey of the Tac Tians and 17 year-old Kenneth Lloyd dueled it out through the middle of the race, with Haughey ultimately surging ahead and touching first in 9:15.41. Lloy took 2nd in 9:19.84, while Pete Bretzmann, who’d kept it close to the three leaders throughout the race, finished 3rd in 9:21.21.

Twichell returned to action later in the sessions as part of the Tac Titans’ 800 free relay. It was an interesting relay, age-wise, as the 29 year-old Twichell teamed up with three 14 or 15 year-olds for the victory. Charlotte Hook led off in 1:46.85, followed by Claire Curzan (1:49.26) and Brooke Zettel (1:46.58), then Twichell anchored in 1:48.52 as the Titans won in 7:11.21.

Regan Smith led off Riptide’s relay with a 1:44.13, her 2nd-best time ever, pushing Riptide to a 7:21.31, good for 2nd place overall. The Marlins of Raleigh took 3rd in 7:26.83.

It was a much close race on the men’s side of the 800 free relay. Samuel Hoover led off for North Carolina Aquatics in 1:37.84, the fastest in the field, while Athens Bulldog’s Charles Logan put his team in 2nd with a 1:40.08 leadoff. Athens pulled ahead with a 1:39.57 by Jackson Harvin and a 1:40.99 by Ryan Wylie, against a 1:42.15 by Brian Hollis and a 1:41.46 by Kenneth Lloyd. Athens led by almost a second as the anchors dove in, but North Carolina’s Peter Bretzmann outsplit Gavin Jones 1:43.07 to 1:44.68 to North Carolina the victory, 6:44.62 to 6:45.32.

The host Tac Titans took 3rd in 6:49.93.