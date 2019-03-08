2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 (Diving Feb. 27-March 2)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (1x) (results)
The 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships continue tonight with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. We’ll see a new face on top of the 500 free podium, with 6 of the 8 men in tonight’s final competing as a freshman or sophomore. U.S. National Teamer Abrahm DeVine (Stanford) and Andrew Seliskar (Cal) are among the men to watch in the 200 IM, as is Arizona’s David Schlicht, who had a big swim this morning. The 50 free will feature sprint standouts Pawel Sendyk (Cal), Ryan Hoffer (Cal), and Kyle Grissom (USC), among others.
MEN’S 500 FREE:
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 4:10.67, Grant Shoults, Stanford, 2017
- Pac-12 Conference Record: 4:08.92, Jean Basson, Arizona, 2009
- 2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 4:15.44
MEN’S 200 IM:
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:40.07, David Nolan, Stanford, 2015
- Pac-12 Conference Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, Stanford, 2015
- 2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 1:43.88
MEN’S 50 FREE:
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy, Arizona, 2014
- Pac-12 Conference Record: 18.63, Vlad Morozov, USC, 2013
- 2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 19.35
MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY:
