2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships continue tonight with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. We’ll see a new face on top of the 500 free podium, with 6 of the 8 men in tonight’s final competing as a freshman or sophomore. U.S. National Teamer Abrahm DeVine (Stanford) and Andrew Seliskar (Cal) are among the men to watch in the 200 IM, as is Arizona’s David Schlicht, who had a big swim this morning. The 50 free will feature sprint standouts Pawel Sendyk (Cal), Ryan Hoffer (Cal), and Kyle Grissom (USC), among others.

MEN’S 500 FREE:

Pac-12 Meet Record: 4:10.67, Grant Shoults , Stanford, 2017

, Stanford, 2017 Pac-12 Conference Record: 4:08.92, Jean Basson, Arizona, 2009

2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 4:15.44

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 IM:

Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:40.07, David Nolan , Stanford, 2015

, Stanford, 2015 Pac-12 Conference Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan , Stanford, 2015

, Stanford, 2015 2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 1:43.88

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 FREE:

Pac-12 Meet Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy, Arizona, 2014

Pac-12 Conference Record: 18.63, Vlad Morozov, USC, 2013

2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 19.35

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY:

Pac-12 Meet Record:

Pac-12 Conference Record:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2: