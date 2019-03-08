2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 2 Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES
- March 6th-9th, 2019
- Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa
- LCM (50m), Prelims-Finals
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- TV/Webcast Info
- Event Schedule
Day 2 of the Des Moines PSS featured finals from the 100 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 200 fly, and 400 free. Retaining Knoxville titles in their respective events were Annie Lazor (100 breast), Michael Andrew (50 back), and Hali Flickinger (200 fly).
Making a statement from the B-final of the 100 free was Caeleb Dressel, who despite missing out on $1,500 prize money swam a 48.71 for the 2nd-fastest time in the world this year. Also making a surprise from the B-finals was Kathleen Baker, who swam a 1:08.50. She later won the 50 back with the #1 time in the world just minutes after her breast race.
Chinese teens Bingjie Li and Jianjiahe Wang took the 400 free by storm to post the #2 and #3 times in the world behind Katie Ledecky. Shortly after, Zane Grothe held off Knoxville champion Anton Ipsen for the win.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom
- American Record: 52.27 – Simone Manuel
- U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel
- Jr World Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak
- PSS Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom
- Trial Cut: 56.29
- Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 54.59
- Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs)- 55.05
- Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 55.26
Video N/A
B-Final Winner: Allison Schmitt (Sun Devil)- 55.37
Video N/A
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho
- American Record: 47.17 – Caeleb Dressel
- U.S. Open Record: 47.58 – Jason Lezak
- Jr World Record: 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers
- PSS Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian
- Trial Cut: 50.49
- Blake Pieroni (UN)- 48.91
- Breno Correia (Brazil)- 48.99
- Marcelo Chierigini (Brazil)/Marius Kusch (UN-Queens)- 49.19
B-Final Winner: Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club)- 48.71
Video N/A
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST –FINALS
- World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King
- American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King
- U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy
- Jr World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte
- PSS Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni
- Trial Cut: 1:10.99
- Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo)- 1:06.66
- Bethany Galat (UN-Aggie)- 1:07.13
- Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg)- 1:07.20
B-Final Winner: Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)- 1:08.50
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS
- World Record: 57.10- Adam Peaty
- American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes
- U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes
- World Jr Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi
- PSS Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty
- Trial Cut: 1:03.29
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 59.70
- James Wilby (Great Britain)- 59.91
- Cody Miller (Sandpipers NV)- 1:00.22
B-Final Winner: Will Licon (Longhorn)- 1:01.11
D-Final Winner: Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club)- 1:02.43
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS
- World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang
- American Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga
- U.S. Open Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga
- World Jr Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton
- PSS Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)- 27.76
- Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs)- 28.25
- Ali DeLoof (Team Elite)- 28.51
B-Final Winner: Hanna Henderson (Hpc-Ontario)- 29.20
MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS
- World Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov
- American Record: 24.24 7/27/2018 Ryan Murphy
- U.S. Open Record: 24.24 7/27/2018 Ryan Murphy
- World Jr Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov
- PSS Record: 24.68 – Michael Andrew
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 24.94
- Grigory Tarasevich (Cardinal)- 25.16
- Jacob Pebley (Team Elite)- 25.30
B-Final Winner: Corey Main (Gator Swim Club)- 26.16
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS
- World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu
- American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descanza
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger
- World Jr Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa
- PSS Record: 2:06.76 – Cammile Adams
- Trials Cut: 2:14.59
- Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs)- 2:07.10
- Megan Kingsley (Athens Bulldogs)- 2:10.91
- Charlotte Atkinson (Great Britain)- 2:11.34
B-Final Winner: Amy Bell (Great Britain)- 2:15.20
MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS
- World Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps
- American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps
- World Jr Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak
- PSS Record: 1:55.29 – Li Zhuhao
- Trials Cut: 2:01.19
- Alex Kunert (UN-Queens)- 1:57.80
- Mack Darragh (Hpc-Ontario)- 1:58.64
- Luiz Melo (Pinheiros)- 1:58.98
B-Final Winner: Jan Switkowski (Gator Swim Club)- 2:00.64
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky
- American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky
- World Jr Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky
- PSS Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky
- Trials Cut: 4:16.89
- Bingjie Li (China)- 4:03.29
- Jianjiahe Wang (China)- 4:05.28
- Leah Smith (Tuscon Ford)- 4:08.41
B-Final Winner: Yara Hierath (Badger Swim Club)- 4:16.72
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman
- American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen
- U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen
- World Jr Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton
- PSS Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang
- Trials Cut: 3:57.29
- Zane Grothe (Boulder City)- 3:49.29
- Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite)- 3:49.83
- Mitch D’Arrigo (Gator Swim Club)- 3:53.46
B-Final Winner: David Heron (Mission Viejo)- 3:56.55
Leave a Reply