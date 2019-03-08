2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 2 Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Day 2 of the Des Moines PSS featured finals from the 100 free, 100 breast, 50 back, 200 fly, and 400 free. Retaining Knoxville titles in their respective events were Annie Lazor (100 breast), Michael Andrew (50 back), and Hali Flickinger (200 fly).

Making a statement from the B-final of the 100 free was Caeleb Dressel, who despite missing out on $1,500 prize money swam a 48.71 for the 2nd-fastest time in the world this year. Also making a surprise from the B-finals was Kathleen Baker, who swam a 1:08.50. She later won the 50 back with the #1 time in the world just minutes after her breast race.

Chinese teens Bingjie Li and Jianjiahe Wang took the 400 free by storm to post the #2 and #3 times in the world behind Katie Ledecky. Shortly after, Zane Grothe held off Knoxville champion Anton Ipsen for the win.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom

American Record: 52.27 – Simone Manuel

U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel

Jr World Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak

PSS Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 56.29

B-Final Winner: Allison Schmitt (Sun Devil)- 55.37

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho

American Record: 47.17 – Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open Record: 47.58 – Jason Lezak

Jr World Record: 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers

PSS Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian

Trial Cut: 50.49

B-Final Winner: Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club)- 48.71

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST –FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy

Jr World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte

PSS Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni

Trial Cut: 1:10.99

B-Final Winner: Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)- 1:08.50

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

World Record: 57.10- Adam Peaty

American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes

World Jr Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi

PSS Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty

Trial Cut: 1:03.29

B-Final Winner: Will Licon (Longhorn)- 1:01.11

D-Final Winner: Caeleb Dressel (Gator Swim Club)- 1:02.43

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang

American Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga

U.S. Open Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga

World Jr Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton

PSS Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga

B-Final Winner: Hanna Henderson (Hpc-Ontario)- 29.20

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

World Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov

American Record: 24.24 7/27/2018 Ryan Murphy

U.S. Open Record: 24.24 7/27/2018 Ryan Murphy

World Jr Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov

PSS Record: 24.68 – Michael Andrew

B-Final Winner: Corey Main (Gator Swim Club)- 26.16

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu

American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descanza

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger

World Jr Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa

PSS Record: 2:06.76 – Cammile Adams

Trials Cut: 2:14.59

B-Final Winner: Amy Bell (Great Britain)- 2:15.20

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

World Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps

World Jr Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak

PSS Record: 1:55.29 – Li Zhuhao

Trials Cut: 2:01.19

B-Final Winner: Jan Switkowski (Gator Swim Club)- 2:00.64

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky

U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky

World Jr Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky

PSS Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky

Trials Cut: 4:16.89

B-Final Winner: Yara Hierath (Badger Swim Club)- 4:16.72

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen

World Jr Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton

PSS Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang

Trials Cut: 3:57.29

B-Final Winner: David Heron (Mission Viejo)- 3:56.55