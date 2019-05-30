New Zealand’s Ella Tomkins Commits to McDaniel College for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Tomkins from Whitianga, North Island, New Zealand announced her decision to swim for McDaniel College in the fall of 2019.

“Having a few enquires from other colleges I chose McDaniel because of the strong history, good location, academic strength and awesome facilities. The Green Terror is a tight knit team that I am really looking forward to being a part of and I can’t wait to start my learning at McDaniel.”

Tomkins is the Green Terror’s first recruit from New Zealand and will add international perspective to a team that draws largely from its home state of Maryland. She swims free, fly, and IM. The Centennial Conference only scores 2 finals, and A and a B, at their championships. It took 24.92 in the 50 free, 54.74 in the 100 free, 1:01.48 in the 100 fly, and 2:16.21 in the 200 IM to get a second swim at the 2019 conference meet where the McDaniel women finished 8th of 9 teams.

Best Times (SCM):

50 free: 28.82 (25.96)

100 free: 1.02.40 (56.21)

100 fly: 1:08.66 (1:01.85)

200 IM: 2:40.45 (2:24.54)

