Holden Raffin Gives USC Another Verbal Commitment for 2020-21

The University of Southern California men’s swimming and diving team has earned its third verbal commitment for the fall of 2020. After hearing from Ben Dillard and Hugh Svendsen, the Trojans have now added Indiana’s Holden Raffin to the prospective class of 2024.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Southern California. I am beyond excited to further my swimming and academic career at one of the top universities in the country. I want to thank Coach Salo and the amazing staff for making me feel part of the Trojan family from day one. I want to also thank my family and all the amazing coaches that I have had to help me get to this point. FIGHT ON”

A NICSA High School All American and USA Swimming Scholastic All American from Munster High School, Raffin wrapped up his junior year season in February with a pair of bronze medals at the Indiana High School State Championships. He finished third in the 200 IM (1:48.65) and third in the 100 back (48.59), and contributed to two relays: 2nd-place 200 medley (22.71 backstroke leadoff) and 4th-place 400 free (45.36 leadoff). Raffin swims year-round for Munster Swim Club. He has dropped 5 second in his 200 back over the past year, going from 1:48.15 at the 2018 Indiana LSC Senior Short Course Championships to 1:43.37 at the same meet last month. That 1:43.37 set a state meet record and is the 6th-fastest 200 back among 17-year-old so far this season. Raffin also won the 100 back (48.00) and placed third in the 50 free (20.76) and 100 fly (49.13) at the 2019 Indiana Senior Championships. Raffin competed in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at 2018 Summer Juniors.

Raffin’s top times would have scored points for the Trojans in the B final of the 200 back and the C final of the 100 back at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. USC lacked depth in backstroke this year, and with Patrick Mulcare wrapping up his eligibility, the Trojans will count on Raffin and its 2019-20 recruits to fill the void.

Top Times:

50 back – 22.27

100 back – 48.00

200 back – 1:43.37

50 free – 20.76

100 free – 45.36

100 fly – 49.13

200 IM – 1:48.65

