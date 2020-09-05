Incerti & Edwards-Smith Wreak Havoc On 100 Back At Western Aussies

2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

In addition to two personal bests logged by Olympian Brianna Throssell, 24-year-old Zac Incerti and 17-year-old Joshua Edwards-Smith also made some waves on day 2 of the 2020 Western Aussie SC Championships.

Competing in the men’s 100m backstroke event at HBF Stadium, UWSC’s Incerti busted out a lifetime best 100m time of 51.17 to land atop the podium. Splitting 24.68/26.49, Incerti’s time here crushes his previous PB of 52.99, a mark he produced nearly 3 years ago.

With his 51.17 outing this evening, Incerti now inserts himself into the list of all-time Aussi performers in this short course event in slot #6.

Top 10 All-Time Aussie Men’s SCM 100 Backstroke Performers

49.03 Mitch Larkin 93 St Peters Western Nov’15 Sydney 49.92 Robert Hurley 88 Trinity Grammar Nov’13 Tokyo 50.18 Ashley Delaney 86 Nunawading Nov’09 Berlin 50.71 Matt Welsh 76 Melb. Vicentre Aug’07 Melbourne 51.10 Daniel Arnamnart 89 Aquaburn Aug’09 Hobart 51.17 Travis Mahoney 90 Marion Nov’18 Singapore & ZAC INCERTI

For Edwards-Smith, the teen pumped out a lifetime best of his own, getting to the wall in a mark of 52.25. Splitting 25.68/26.57, Edwards-Smith’s time now checks-in as an Australian national age record for 17-year-olds, overtaking the previous record of 52.85 Daniel Arnamnart put up way back in 2007.