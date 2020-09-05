Incerti & Edwards-Smith Wreak Havoc On 100 Back At Western Aussies

2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, September 4th – Sunday, September 6th
- HBF Stadium
- SCM (25m)
In addition to two personal bests logged by Olympian Brianna Throssell, 24-year-old Zac Incerti and 17-year-old Joshua Edwards-Smith also made some waves on day 2 of the 2020 Western Aussie SC Championships.
Competing in the men’s 100m backstroke event at HBF Stadium, UWSC’s Incerti busted out a lifetime best 100m time of 51.17 to land atop the podium. Splitting 24.68/26.49, Incerti’s time here crushes his previous PB of 52.99, a mark he produced nearly 3 years ago.
With his 51.17 outing this evening, Incerti now inserts himself into the list of all-time Aussi performers in this short course event in slot #6.
Top 10 All-Time Aussie Men’s SCM 100 Backstroke Performers
- 49.03 Mitch Larkin 93 St Peters Western Nov’15 Sydney
- 49.92 Robert Hurley 88 Trinity Grammar Nov’13 Tokyo
- 50.18 Ashley Delaney 86 Nunawading Nov’09 Berlin
- 50.71 Matt Welsh 76 Melb. Vicentre Aug’07 Melbourne
- 51.10 Daniel Arnamnart 89 Aquaburn Aug’09 Hobart
- 51.17 Travis Mahoney 90 Marion Nov’18 Singapore & ZAC INCERTI
For Edwards-Smith, the teen pumped out a lifetime best of his own, getting to the wall in a mark of 52.25. Splitting 25.68/26.57, Edwards-Smith’s time now checks-in as an Australian national age record for 17-year-olds, overtaking the previous record of 52.85 Daniel Arnamnart put up way back in 2007.