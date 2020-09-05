Throssell Nails Two PB’s On Western Aussie SC C’ships Day 2

2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, September 4th – Sunday, September 6th

HBF Stadium

SCM (25m)

Entries

SwimSwam Preview

Day 1 Recap

Results: Meet Mobile

The 2020 Western Aussie SC Championships brought more heat on day 2 at HBF Stadium, with Olympic finalist and world record holder Brianna Throssell in the pool.

She opted out of the women’s 50m fly on day 1, but contested the 50m and 100m free events here today, getting two medals in the process.

First, in the 100m free, the 24-year-old UWSC swimmer posted a time of 54.13 to snag silver behind winner Holly Barratt. 32-year-old Barratt busted out a time of 53.88 to top the podium, while Throssell’s time checks-in as a new lifetime best.

Throssell’s previous lifetime best entering this meet rested at the 55.43 she posted way back in 2011, so she managed to hack well over a second from that outing with tonight’s effort. For winner Barratt, the Rockingham star owns a PB of 53.36, so she was just about within a second with her gold medal-worthy performance here.

Throssell upgraded her silver to gold come the women’s 50m free, however, where she posted a winning time of 24.94. Her result this evening represents the first time Throssell has ever been under 25 seconds in the event, with her past career-quickest represented by the 25.05 she registered 2 years ago.

The nice time drops from Throssell this evening align with how the Western Australian has shifted her focus from her 2016 Olympic event of the 200m fly to the sprint freestyles. As we noted in our meet preview, between 2018 and 2019, Throssell has dropped her LCM 100 free PB down from 54.19 to 53.80. In the LCM 200 free, she’s been even more dramatic, getting her previous best-ever effort of 1:58.09 from 2018 down to 1:56.62 last year.

The Western Australia Institute of Sport’s 2019 Athlete of the Year helped Australia snag a new World Record in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay at last year’s FINA World Championships. Throssell split 1:55.60 on the 3rd leg to help the squad top the podium in a remarkable collective effort of 7:41.50.

Additionally in Gwangju, Throssell was a vital contributor on the 4x100m freestyle relay, posting a 2nd leg swim of 53.34 to help Australia gain another gold.

Additional Notes: