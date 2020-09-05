Columbia Secures Verbal from Canadian Sprint Free/Fly Specialist Steph Lee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Steph Lee from Surrey, British Columbia in Canada has verbally committed to the application process* at Columbia University. Lee swims for Surrey Knights Swim Club and specializes in sprint free and fly.

Lee notched several best times in March at the British Columbia Winter Provincial Championships. She was runner-up in the 50 free and 4th in the 100 free and also competed in the 200 free, 200 back, and 100 fly. She updated her PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly. Last summer, she placed 10th in the 50m free at the Canadian Junior Championships. Two weeks earlier she had been top-8 in the 50/100 free and 12th in the 200 back at the BC Summer Provincial Championships.

LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 26.93 (23.54)

50 free (relay split) – 26.59 (23.23)

100 free – 58.63 (51.37)

200 free – 2:12.65 (1:56.62)

100 fly – 1:07.45 (59.50)

100 back – 1:07.22 (59.47)

200 back – 2:24.81 (2:08.29)

Lee will join the Columbia women’s swimming and diving team with fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Anthea Wong, Hannah Hailu, Julia Unas, Macy Pine, and Riley Pujadas. Her best converted times in the 50/100 free would have scored at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

