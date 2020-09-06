Winter Juniors Qualifier Sydney Rodriguez Makes Verbal Commitment to Pitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Rodriguez from River Edge, New Jersey has announced her intention to join the University of Pittsburgh women’s swimming and diving team in 2021-22.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Pittsburgh!! Thank you to all my coaches, family, and friends who supported me through this process! Hail to Pitt!💙💛🐾”

Rodriguez is a rising senior at River Dell High School in Oradell, NJ. She swims year-round for Scarlet Aquatics and specializes mainly in backstroke and butterfly with Winter Juniors standards in the 100 back and 200 back. As a high school sophomore she finished 3rd in the 100 back (57.29) at the 2019 New Jersey Meet of Champions. She also qualified in the 100 fly and came in 24th in prelims (58.66). This past season she earned a PB in the 50 back at Bergen County Meet of Champions.

Rodriguez competed in the 100/200m back, 100/200m fly, and 200/400m IM at Plantation Sectionals in March. She swam in the finals of all but the 200 IM and wrapped up the meet with PBs in the 50 back (30.86) and 100 fly (1:06.11). Most of her other best LCM times, including a 2:20.36 in the 200m back, come from Piscataway and Indy Sectionals last year. In SCY, Rodriguez had a strong showing at the Holiday Classic hosted by EEX in December. There, she placed top-8 in the 500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She improved her lifetime bests in the 100/500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at the meet.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.12

100 back – 56.33

200 back – 2:03.33

100 fly – 57.22

200 fly – 2:02.98

200 IM – 2:06.50

400 IM – 4:23.88

Rodriguez will join the Panthers’ class of 2025 with Avery McFaddin, Emily Ally, Mia Sunseri, Sophie Knepper, Sydney Atkins, and Tessa Mock.

