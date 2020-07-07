Breaststroker Julia Unas Sends Verbal Commitment to Columbia for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Julia Unas from Canyon Country, California has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Columbia University.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Columbia University!! Huge thanks to my family, teammates, and coaches for all of their love and support. It is an absolute dream come true and I can’t wait to be lion 🦁 #classof2025 #roar”

Unas is a rising senior at Valencia High School who specializes in breast and IM. As a sophomore, she was an A-finalist in both the 200 IM and 100 breast at 2019 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships. She also swam on two 3rd-place Valencia relays: 4×50 medley (29.53 breast split) and 4×50 free (24.13 split). She then went on to compete at the California State Meet in both events and finaled in the 200 IM (13th place). Unas does her year-round swimming with Canyons Aquatic Club. She swam the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at 2019 Winter Juniors West. She competed at Carlsbad Sectionals at the end of February, swimming the 50 free, 100 breast (28th), 100 fly, and 200 IM (16th). She earned a PB in the 200 free leading off the Canyons 800 free relay.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.40

200 breast – 2:18.38

200 IM – 2:03.81

200 back – 2:04.58

Columbia women finished 6th at 2020 Ivy League Championships. Unas’s best times would have made the C finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. She will overlap two years with Isabella Fratesi, who as a freshman was an A-finalist for the Lions in both breaststrokes and a B-finalist in the 200 IM.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.