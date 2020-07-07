6x Connecticut HS Champ Sophie Murphy Verbals to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cheshire YMCA’s Sophie Murphy has verbally committed to Georgia Tech’s class of 2025.

I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech! I’m beyond thankful for my amazing family, friends, coaches, and teammates for all their support throughout this process. I can’t wait to be a yellow jacket in 2021! GO JACKETS!!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY CONV.)

50 free – 23.47

100 free – 51.08

200 free – 1:51.56

500 free – 4:58.36

200 back – 2:02.40

200 IM – 2:06.26

For Cheshire High School, Murphy has won six Connecticut HS State titles in individual events (the 50 and 100 free), and she’s been named Swimmer of the Year by three local CT papers while in high school. She’s also a Scholastic All-American and she has been on two All-American relays with Cheshire.

With Cheshire Y, she’s been on six YMCA Nationals title-earning relays. Individually, she’s made several YMCA LC Nationals A-finals, and was the 100 free runner-up in 2018 (57.84). Most recently, at the Connecticut Senior Champs in March, Murphy won the 50 free, tied for the win in the 100 free, and took fourth in the 500 free, while being on all five of Cheshire’s winning relays.

Murphy joins Clarissa Sabin, Caroline Pape and in-state pickups Lily Burke and Sarah Livingston in GT’s class of 2025.

