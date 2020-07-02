Georgia Tech Picks Up NJ Breaststroker Clarissa Sabin for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

New Jersey breaststroker Clarissa Sabin of Berkeley Aquatic Club has verbally committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for fall 2021.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academics at Georgia Tech!! Words can’t describe how thankful I am for all my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me throughout the years and helped me get to where I am today. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team! GO JACKETS🐝💛

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:02.99

200 breast – 2:17.59

100 fly – 56.80

200 fly – 2:04.60

200 IM – 2:04.62

400 IM – 4:22.72

Sabin’s best times in the breaststrokes and 400 IM came from her event wins at the 2019 New Jersey LSC Championships last March. At the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, Sabin reached finals in the 100 breast and 200 IM, going 1:11.10 for 14th in the 100 breast and 2:20.71 (2:19.41 in prelims) for 24th in the 200 IM.

Georgia Tech had three women hit 1:02’s in the 100 breast last year, while Kristin Hepler (2:13.2) led the 200 breast for the Yellow Jackets. Hepler just graduated, and top returner Nicole Williams (1:01.2/2:14.1 lifetime bests) will have one season of overlap with Sabin.

It took a 1:02.8 in the 100 breast and 2:16.3 in the 200 breast to make C-finals at the 2020 ACC Champs. Williams, at 20th, was GT’s only scorer in the 100, and Hepler, at 15th, was their only scorer in the 200. Sabin is already right on the cusp of scoring in both breast events at the ACC level. She’s also close to ACC scoring level in the 400 IM (it took a 4:21.0 last year).

Sabin joins Kentucky’s Caroline Pape and in-state pickups Lily Burke and Sarah Livingston in GT’s class of 2025.

