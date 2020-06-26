KHSAA 100 Free Runner-Up Caroline Pape Verbals to Georgia Tech for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lakeside Swim Team’s Caroline Pape has verbally committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for fall 2021.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech! I would like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all they have done and all the support they have given me through the years. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait. GO JACKETS!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.07

100 free – 50.88

200 free – 1:49.44

100 fly – 55.78

Pape, who moved to Kentucky from North Carolina between her freshman and sophomore high school seasons, had a big jump between the 2019 KHSAA State Champs and the 2020 KHSAA State Champs. She was 52.05 in the 100 free and 1:51.60 in 2019 to finish fifth in the 100 and sixth in the 200 for Sacred Heart Academy.

This February, at the 2020 meet, she dropped down to 50.88 in the 100 and 1:50.57 in the 200, placing second in the 100 and third in the 200. She was 23.64 on the second leg of Sacred Heart’s state title-winning 200 free relay and 50.98 on the second leg of their 400 free relay which also won.

Pape should be an immediate boost to the GT program. She would’ve been their top 100 freestyler last season, and she still has another year to improve before getting to campus. She would’ve also ranked third on their top times list last year in the 200 free and 100 fly.

Pape joins in-state pickups Lily Burke and Sarah Livingston for 2021.

