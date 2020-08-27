Hong Kong Butterflyer Anthea Wong Verbally Commits to Columbia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anthea Wong, currently a student at Hong Kong International School (and before that, International School of Beijing), has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Columbia University. She will join Hannah Hailu, Julia Unas, Riley Pujadas in New York City in the fall of 2021.

Wong specializes in butterfly and backstroke. She swims with Hong Kong Island Stingrays and recently spent two months training in Australia. She won all her individual events last spring at the 2019 BISP Flying Fish Invitational, including the 50/200m free, 50/100/200m fly, and 200m IM. Most of her best times in those events date from the Hong Kong Long Course Age Group Championships in November 2018. She notched PBs in the 50/100m free, 100m back, and 50m fly while representing Hong Kong at the Thailand Age Group Championships in Spring 2019. There, she won the women’s 16-18 50 fly, was runner-up in the 50 free and 200 fly, and placed 4th in the 100 free and 100 fly.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 fly – 28.80 (25.31)

100 fly – 1:02.96 (55.45)

200 fly – 2:19.65 (2:03.28)

50 free – 27.29 (23.86)

100 free – 1:00.37 (52.94)

100 back – 1:08.07 (1:00.24)

200 IM – 2:27.31 (2:09.82)

Wong’s converted times would have been useful to Columbia at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships, where she would have scored in the C final of the 100/200 fly and would have been just outside scoring position in the 50/100 free.

