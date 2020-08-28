IU Rounds Out Class of 2024 with Tarrin Gilliland, Anne Fowler and Logan Graham

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Indiana University has announced the final signees of its class of 2024, which include a swimmer and two divers. Tarrin Gilliland and Anne Fowler will dive with the Hoosiers, and Logan Graham joins the swim program.

Gilliland is a huge get for the Hoosier divers. A native of Midland, Texas, Gilliland is part of tier one of the 2020 USA Diving High Performance Squad, which is the highest tier. She trains with City of Midland Aquatics.

At the 2017 World Championships, Gilliland competed for Team USA in the synchronized 10-meter and mixed synchronized 10-meter events, finishing sixth in the former and tenth in the latter. She’s a five-time senior national champion, four in synchro and one individually in the 10-meter, and she’s a five-time junior national champion individually.

Gilliland won three medals, two gold and one bronze, at the 2013 Junior Pan American Championships. She was also a bronze medalist at the 2015 USA Diving Winter National Championships when she was just 13 years old.

ANNE FOWLER

Fowler joins the Hoosiers from Burke, Va., and Alexandria Dive Club. In 2016, she was a member of the World Junior Championships roster for Team USA.

At the Junior Pan American Championships, Fowler has won seven medals. Individually, she won gold in 2015 in the 1-meter, while she took bronzes in that event in 2017 and 2019. She also took home gold in 3-meter synchro in both 2017 and 2019.

Nationally, Fowler has had years of success at the junior level. She has two junior national titles to her name, both in 1-meter, in 2015 and 2017.

LOGAN GRAHAM

Another Texas native, Graham trains with Rockwall Aquatic Center for Excellence (RACE) out of Rockwall, Texas.

I am proud to announce that I am continuing my swimming and academic career through my commitment to the University of Indiana at Bloomington. It has been a long journey and I am very grateful for this opportunity. I chose this university because it is an opportunity of a lifetime and it is an embodiment of the time and effort my coaches and I have put into the sport. I am very excited to train with one of the best group of guys I have ever met as well as some of the best coaches in collegiate swimming. I would like to thank all the coaches who have helped me achieve this milestone. Thank you Coach, Neil Walker, Stewart Carroll, Bridget, Eric Paden, Tom Applegate, Jessica Applegate, Wagner Silva, Tommy Sacco, and Matt Bird. I am happy to be apart of the Hoosier Family. GO HOOSIERS!!! Fists and Blades!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.51

200 free – 1:39.69

100 back – 49.33

200 back – 1:47.01

200 IM – 1:52.73

Graham is a strong backstroker and sprint freestyler, with the 200 back looking like his best event out of high school. At the 2020 Texas 6A high school state championships, Graham placed 18th in the 100 back (51.43) and led off Heath High School’s 13th-place 400 free relay (47.38).

He hit all lifetime bests at the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West in December, placing 15th in the 200 back and just missing finals in the 200 free and 100 back.

The divers, Gilliland and Fowler, make the women’s class of 2020 (ranked as an HM for next season) much stronger, while Graham joins the #13 incoming class on the men’s side.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

