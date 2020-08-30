CIF Southern DIII Runner-Up Amanda Petersen Commits to Cornell University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amanda Petersen of Montrose, CA has verbally committed to swim at Cornell University beginning in the fall of 2025. The breaststroker is a senior at Crescenta Valley High School and she swims year-round at the Rose Bowl Aquatic Club. She shared the news on her Instagram page:

In April of 2019, the Crescenta Valley High School sophomore competed at the California CIF Southern Section DIII Championships. She swam the 200 IM and the 100 breast, and she participated on her team’s 200 medley relay. She placed 10th in prelims of the 200 IM with a time of 2:09.78, but did not swim the event in finals. She placed 4th in the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.83. She dropped 0.39 seconds in finals, powering to the wall for the silver medal. She touched 0.08 seconds behind Rylie Brick of the Webb School.

Petersen swam the breaststroke leg of Crescenta Valley’s 200 medley relay. The team consisting of Jung Min Yoon, Petersen, Gabi Icheva, and Kimmy Park took home the gold medal in the event. The Crescenta Valley women won the meet, ahead of Sunny Hills High School and Walnut High School.

In December, Petersen swam at the Speedo West Junior Nationals in the 200 IM, 100 and 200 breast, and 3 relays. She came in 43rd in the 200 IM, 54th in the 100 breast, and 39th in the 200 breast. She swam the breaststroke leg on both the 200 medley relay, where she split a time of 28.96, and the 400 medley, going a 1:03.32. Petersen time trialed the 100 free, touching at 51.54. She earned personal best time in each of her individual races.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:03.96

200 breast – 2:18.16

200 IM – 2:04.04

400 IM – 4:24.45

Petersen will join the Cornell University women’s team in the fall of 2021. In the breaststroke events, she will train and compete alongside top swimmers Cape Murch Elliot and Allison Chang, and she will contribute to their IM group, as top swimmer Sophia Cherkez will have graduated by the time Petersen arrives.

Petersen’s top times would have placed her in the C-final for the 100 and 200 breast and the 200 and 400 IM at the 2020 Ivy League Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.