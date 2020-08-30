Terziev Notches Bulgarian 50 Back NR, but Levterov Snags The Gold

2020 BULGARIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 27th – Sunday, August 30th

Diana National Sports Complex Sofia, Bulgaria

LCM (50m)

Day 1 Recap

The 2020 Bulgarian Swimming Championships wrapped up tonight in the capital city of Sofia, with several new records being established to close out the action.

The men’s 50m backstroke saw Vladislav Terziev clock a new senior national record with his prelim effort of 26.23. That mark sliced .03 off of the previous Bulgarian standard that Martin Zhelev put on the books in 2012.

Come the 50m back final, however, it was newly-minted 200m back national record holder Kaloyan Levterov who wound up atop the podium. Firing off a lifetime best of 26.31, Levterov got the edge on Terziev, who settled for silver in 26.36.

Levterov’s time checks in as a new Bulgarian Age Record for 15-17-year-olds, overtaking his own previous record of 26.59.

The women’s 400m IM saw Kalina Nikolaeva collect gold in a new age record for the 15-17 age set. Clocking a time of 4:57.48, Nikolaeva’s narrowly got under the previous record of 4:57.52 held by Georgyia Kadulga since 2014.

Lyubomir Epitropov came within striking distance of the Bulgarian NR in the men’s 200m breast. The 21-year-old notched a winning effort of 2:12.04, a mark which sits only .26 away from his lifetime best of 2:11.78 fro last year’s World Championships.

Finally, in the women’s 100m fly, Azra Yanak got atop the podium in a new age record of 15-17-year-olds with a time of 1:02.02. That outing hacked over half a second off of her own previous PB of 1:02.59 from earlier this month.