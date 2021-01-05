Tennessee HS State Finalist Amy Van Son Sends Verbal to Xavier University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amy Van Son of Maryville, TN has announced her decision to swim for Xavier University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She is a current senior at Maryville High School and she swims year-round for Prime Aquatics.

I am so excited to continue my academic and swimming careers at Xavier University. I loved Xavier’s motto “all for one and one for all” which I felt when visiting campus and when talking to the team. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, and family who have helped me get to where I am today! I can’t wait to be apart of this amazing team and call Xavier my home for the next four years! Go X!!!

Last summer Van Son competed at the 2019 Futures Championships in Greensboro. She swam the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back, and she time trialed the 400 free and 200 IM. She finished 100th in the 100 free and both back events, claiming a personal best time of 2:33.25 in the 200 back. She also went personal best times in her 400 free (4:47.71) and 200 IM (2:36.42).

The Prime Aquatics swimmer swam at the NCSA Spring Junior National Championships in March of 2019. She qualified in the 50 and 100 backstroke, and she swam time trials in the 100 free and 200 back. She finished 183rd in the 50 back and 178th in the 100 back. She went a best time in her 200 back time trial, touching in 2:06.98, a time she has since shattered.

During her junior season at Maryville High School, Van Son qualified for the TISCA High School Tennessee State Championship. She made it back in the B-final in both of her individual races and she was a member of her school’s 200 medley and 200 free relays. Van Son touched the wall in a time of 1:55.14 in the 200 free to secure a spot in the B-final. In finals, she dropped 0.44 seconds to finish 13th in a new personal best time of 1:54.70.

She had a similar improvement in her 100 back, dropping 0.86 seconds from prelims to finals. She came from behind Addison Wright of Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet in the second 50 to touch first in the B-final (57.51). Van Son split a 50 backstroke time of 27.20 leading off the Maryville 200 medley relay which won a bronze medal. Kelly Wetteland swam the breaststroke leg, Gracie Bellah swam fly, and Julia Burroughs anchored the championship relay. The women broke set a new school record of 1:46.36.

Van Son won an additional bronze medal on the 200 free relay. She anchored the relay in a 50 free time of 24.28. Bellah led off the relay, followed by her sister Anne Lauren Bellah. Emerson Kidd-Benthall swam the third leg before Van Son brought it home. Both relays earned the Maryville competitors the title of All-State Swimmers. The Maryville women were ranked third at the end of the meet behind Baylor High School and Harpeth Hall.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 27.13

100 back – 57.32

200 back – 2:04.56

50 free – 24.66

100 free – 53.58

200 free – 1:54.70

Xavier University will welcome Van Son in the fall of 2025. The team finished third at the 2020 Big East Conference Championships. Van Son’s times would have placed her in the B-final of the 100 and 200 back.

Xavier University has already received verbal commitments from Molly Dynda, Maddie Agans, Kiara Anchrum, and Alexis Worrall for its class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

