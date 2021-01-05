North Carolina HS 4A Regional Qualifier Karsen Pena Sends Verbal to UMBC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Karsen Pena of Apex, NC has verbally committed to swim at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She committed to UMBC before the retirement of former head coach Chad Cradock in mid-December. She is a year-round swimmer for the Marlins of Raleigh and she is a senior at Middle Creek High School.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at UMBC! I chose UMBC because of the great community and success. I could not have done it without the support of my friends, coaches, and family. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team, GO DAWGS! I am the third swimmer to commit to UMBC from the Marlins of Raleigh and I can’t wait to see what the next four years has in store for us as we continue to be teammates!

Pena competed at the North Carolina High School 4A Regional Championship in January of 2020. The Middle Creek High School junior swam the 100 fly and the 200 IM and she participated on her school’s relays. She finished 10th in the 100 fly clocking in at 59.32, and she touched 9th in the 200 IM in a time of 2:13.70.

Pena swam the breaststroke leg of Middle Creek’s 200 medley relay, splitting a 50 breast time of 34.43. Amber Rydzewski led off on back, Ella Preisach swam fly, and Ella Meredith anchored the relay. The same four women also swam the 400 free relay. Pena led off in a 100 free time of 56.78, followed by Meredith, Preisach, and Rydzewski. They finished 12th in the medley relay and 10th in the 400 free relay.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 57.10

200 fly – 2:06.72

100 back – 59.47

200 back – 2:06.28

200 IM – 2:07.55

400 IM – 4:28.54

Pena will join the UMBC women’s swimming and diving team beginning in the fall of 2021. They were the 2020 American East Conference Championships runners-up behind the University of New Hampshire. Pena’s top times would have placed her in the A-final of the 100 and 200 fly and the 400 IM, and the B-final for the 200 IM and 200 back.

Additionally, she would have been ranked as one of UMBC’s top performers during the 2019-2020 season. Her 400 IM time would have been the team’s fastest, while her 200 IM would have been the second-fastest behind Caroline Sargent.

Pena will be joining free, back, and IM specialist Katelyn Morris, Emma Burke, and Colleen Adams as a member of UMBC’s class of 2025.

