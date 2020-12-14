UMBC Secures Verbal Commitment from SWAT’s Katelyn Morris

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katelyn Morris from Snellville, Georgia has announced her intention to swim at the University of Maryland Baltimore County beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at UMBC! I am so thankful for all of my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me throughout this entire process! So glad that God gave me this amazing opportunity. I cannot wait to be a dawg!!💛🐶”

Morris is a senior at Brookwood High School. Last season, she finished 10th in the 7A 100 back and 21st in the 7A 100 free at the 2020 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming and Diving Meet. She also led off both the 5th-place 200 medley relay (27.99 backstroke) and the 4th-place 400 free relay (54.44). She earned second-team all-state honors from the Georgia High School Swim Coaches Association as a junior and was a first-team all-state selection, as well as a county all-star in three events, as a sophomore.

Morris does her club swimming with SwimAtlanta. A Futures qualifier in the 500 free and 200 back, she scored a slew of best time in December 2019 at the ATOM Winter Invite. She finished 13th in the 100 free, 7th in the 200 free, 5th in the 500 free, 8th in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 back, 27th in the 200 IM, and 19th in the 400 IM and left with PBs in the 500 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM. Earlier that fall she had notched PBs in the 200 breast, 200 fly, and 1650 free. Her best 50/100 free times come from 2019 Georgia 6-7A State Swimming and Diving Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 58.30

200 back – 2:03.77

50 free – 24.60

100 free – 53.28

200 free – 1:53.89

500 free – 5:02.92

200 IM – 2:11.13

400 IM – 4:41.93

UMBC women finished second to New Hampshire at the 2020 America East Conference Championships. Morris’ best times would have scored in the A finals of the 200/500 free and 200 back and the B finals of the 100 free and 100 back.

