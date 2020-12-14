Austrian SC C’ships Canceled While ANOROC Meet Upgraded To OLY Qualifier

ANOROC MEET (AUSTRIA)

Thursday, December 17th – Sunday, December 20th

Graz, Austria

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Competition

Start Lists/Results

The Austrian Short Course Championships were originally scheduled to take place this upcoming weekend; however, due to coronavirus restrictions, teh meet has been canceled.

In its place, however, the Austrian Swimming Federation (OSV) has arranged for a small competition in Graz, which will be held in long course. The meet has also just acquired FINA sanctioning to make it an official Olympic qualifying event.

OSV Sports Director Walter Bär said of this development, “At the moment, our swimmers rarely have the opportunity to compete in competitions and check-in on their performance. It was therefore important to us that we can hold the event in Graz.

“We are of course particularly pleased that the FINA is giving the meeting an additional upgrade with the Olympic Qualifier Status. This also increases the motivation of our athletes enormously.”

A maximum of 100 women and 100m men are able to participate, with each having to provide a negative COVID-19 test before admittance.

Below is a sampling of entrants for the meet:

Nina Gangl

Lena Grabowski

Claudia Hufnagl

Marlene Kahler

Lena Kreundl

Caroline Pilhatsch

Bernhard Reitshammer

Christopher Rothbauer