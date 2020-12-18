Chad Cradock Out As UMBC Head Coach

Head coach Chad Cradock is no longer with the UMBC swimming & diving program, the team was informed today.

Cradock had led the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) swimming & diving programs for men and women since 2001. He was just the second head coach in program history, with his tenure spanning 19 seasons prior to the 2020-2021 season. The Division I program competes out of the America East Conference.

Sources told SwimSwam two weeks ago that Cradock was on a leave of absence. The school declined to comment at the time, saying that they do not comment on personnel matters – though they have publicly announced both retirements and resignations among athletic department personnel over the past five months.

SwimSwam filed a public records request two weeks ago for more information, but we have not yet received any information. SwimSwam has been unable to get in touch with Cradock himself.

However, sources say the swimming & diving team were told in a meeting today that Cradock is retiring and will no longer be heading the program. The school’s website no longer lists Cradock among the coaching staff. Nikola Trajkovic remains the “Director of Swimming and Diving Operations” and the team only lists three assistant coaches and a diving coach.

UMBC has won four of the past six America East women’s titles and the past four men’s titles.