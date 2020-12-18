SwimSwam Headlines, Now Available on Your Alexa Smart Speaker

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Braden Keith
December 18th, 2020 Industry, News

Do you have an Amazon Alexa? If not, you’re probably going to get one as a gift for your favorite winter holiday this season, and now you can listen to SwimSwam headlines for free right through your favorite smart speaker!

To add this skill to your Alexa-enabled device (smart speaker, car, or via the Alexa app), click the link below to visit the Alexa store. Once added, just say “Alexa, Play my Flash Briefing from SwimSwam News.”

The Flash Briefing for SwimSwam News will read the latest headlines from SwimSwam.com, as well as the excerpts of the stories.

Once you’ve heard the headline, head back to SwimSwam.com to read the full story.

Over the coming weeks, we will work to tweak and fine-tune the information being shared through your Alexa.

 

 

