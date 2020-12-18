Kira Toussaint Ties Her Own World Record in 50 Back in Amsterdam

2020 AMSTERDAM CHRISTMAS MEET

Thursday, December 17th & Friday, December 18th

Amsterdam, Netherlands

SCM (25m)

Day 1 & 2 Results

After breaking the World Record in the women’s 50 backstroke last month during the International Swimming League season, Dutchwoman Kira Toussaint has tied that mark again, swimming 25.60 at a small two-day meet in the Netherlands on Friday.

With this latest swim, Toussaint now holds 7 of the 11 fastest times in the history of the event.

All Time Top 10 Performances, Women’s 50m Backstroke

25.60 – (TIE) Kira Toussaint, Netherlands, 2020 ISL Semi-Final #1/Amsterdam Christmas Meet 25.62 – Kira Toussaint, Netherlands, 2020 Amsterdam Christmas Meet 25.64 – Kira Toussaint, Netherlands, 2020 Amsterdam Christmas Meet 25.67 – Etiene Medeiros, Brazil, 2014 World Short Course Championships 25.70 – Sanja Jovanovic, Croatia, 2008 European Short Course Championships 24.74 – Olivia Smoliga, United States, 2020 ISL Match #1 25.75 – (TIE) Kira Toussaint, Netherlands, 2020 ISL Match #2/2019 European Short Course Championships/Olivia Smoliga, United States, ISL Semi-Final #2 25.79 – Kira Toussaint, Netherlands, ISL Match #8 25.81 – Minna Atherton, Australia, 2019 ISL – Budapest

The 26-year old Toussaint swam collegiately in the United States at Florida Gulf Coast and Tennessee before returning home to the Netherlands to continue her training.

Heading into the 2018-2019 season, Toussaint’s best time int he 50 back was a 26.25. In the 2 seasons since, she’s steadily marched down her own Dutch, and eventually European, Records in that race.

She swam the 50 back on Thursday as well, in 25.83, and then raced two more times on Friday after her World Record, marking a 25.62. and 25.64. She finished her day leading off a De Dolfijn Mixed Medley Relay National Clubs Record.

Race Video:

Toussaint’s other results from the meet:

100 back – 56.55

100 IM – 59.53

50 back – 25.83, then 25.60, then 25.62, then 25.64

50 fly – 25.56

200 Mixed Medley Relay Leadoff – 26.36

Other Friday Results

The meet doesn’t have many swimmers attending, but those who are present are swimming fast.

Toussaint’s was one of 5 Netherlands Senior Records done at the meet.

Also on Friday, Luc Kroon swam a 3:39.84 to break the Dutch National Record in the men’s 400 free. That time breaks the old mark of 3:39.91 that was swum in 2016 by Maarten Brzoskowski.

The 19-year old Kroon’s previous best time in that event was a 3:40.87 done in October. That adds a second Dutch Record for Kroon, who also holds the mark in the 800 free in short course with a 7:44.18.

There were also two relay National Records broken on Friday. The De Dolfin team of Kenzo Simons, Mathys Goosen, Arno Kamminga, and Jesse Puts combined for a 3:28.56 in the 400 medley relay. The previous National Record of 3:30.08 was set by a national relay at the 2008 World Short Course Championships.

Splits Comparison

De Dolfijn Netherlands New Record Old Record Back Simons – 53.19 Bastiaan Tamminga – 53.47 Breast Kamminga – 55.57 Robin van Aggele – 57.88 Fly Goosen – 52.72 Joeri Verlinden – 51.12 Free Puts – 47.08 Robert Liiesen – 47.61 Final Time – 3:28.56 Final Time – 3:30.08

On Thursday Arno Kamminga broke the National Record in the 200 breaststroke in short course meters on Thursday. Also on Thursday, Jesse Puts, Kenzo Simons, Ties Elzerman, and Thom de Boer broke the Dutch Record in the men’s 200 free relay, combining for a 1:24.43.

Splits: