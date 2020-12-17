Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kamminga Quietly Clocks 2:01.43 SCM 200 Breast As 6th Best Performer

2020 AMSTERDAM CHRISTMAS MEET

  • Thursday, December 17th & Friday, December 18th
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • SCM (25m)
  • Day 1 Results

Quietly competing on day 1 of the 2020 Amsterdam Christmas meet, Dutchman Arno Kamminga reduced his national record in the men’s 200m breaststroke yet again. Kamminga has been wreaking havoc on the record books, most recently putting up lifetime bests of 26.88 and 2:06.85 in the 50m and 200m long course breaststroke events, respectively.

Racing in short course tonight, 25-year-old Kamminga came into the wall in a time of 2:01.43, breaking his previous lifetime best and Dutch record wide open.

Splitting 58.76/1:02.67, Kamminga’s 2:01.43 result here in Amsterdam laid waste to the 2:02.23 he put up just this past October. That outing was registered at the HPC Invitational, qualifying the two-time European Short Course Championships gold medalist for the 2021 World Short Course Championships. That previous PB also sliced .13 off of the 2:02.36 he logged for gold in Glasgow.

Here is a comparison between Kamning’s two performances.

Old Record of 2:02.23 – 59.08/1:03.15

New Record of 2:01.43 – 58.76/1:02.67

Kamminga’s outing here now ranks the Dutchman as the world’s 6th fastest performer all-time, tying Great Britain’s Olympic silver medalist Michael Jamieson.

All-Time Men’s SCM 200 Breaststroke Performers

  1. Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 2:00.16, 2018
  2. Marco Koch (GER) – 2:00.44,2016
  3. Daniel Gyurta (HUN) – 2:00.48, 2014
  4. Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:01.15, 2018
  5. Daiya Seto (JPN) – 2:01.30, 2017
  6. Michael Jamieson (GBR) – 2:01.43, 2013 & Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:01.43, 2020

4
Entgegen
49 minutes ago

No idea Seto was 5th fastest…

YaYeeter
Reply to  Entgegen
37 minutes ago

Brazy

Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  Entgegen
37 minutes ago

seriously, where did that come from. dude is a 5’6″ monster

***5’9″, i checked

Joe
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
3 minutes ago

He rocks the short axis strokes for a reason

