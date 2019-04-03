Jake Magahey, #3 In the Class of 2020, Verbally Commits to Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jake Magahey, who we ranked #3 on our list of first rankings of the high school class of 2020, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the Georgia Bulldogs, he announced today on his Instragram account.

Magahey is a member of the US Junior National Team, and he earned three medals at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, in the 200 free (silver), 4×200 free (gold), and 800 free (bronze).

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia! I would like to thank my parents, family, coaches, teammates, and friends, along with everybody who’s been a part of my life along this awesome journey. GO DAWGS!

Magahey won’t be traveling far when he heads off to Athens in 16 months. He’s a native of Dacula, GA, attends Mill Creek High School, and trains with Swim Atlanta. He’s primarily a distance swimmer, an area where the Bulldog men have a had a good deal of success. Bulldog Andrew Gemmell was a US Olympian, Matias Koski won the 1650 at the 2015 NCAAs, and this year, in the middle of an otherwise largely disappointing NCAAs for Georgia, junior Walker Higgins made the A-final of both the 500 and the 1650 freestyle events.

When we ranked Magahey a little over a year ago, here were his times in his best events:

500 free – 4:16.88, 1000 free – 8:55.33, 1650 free – 14:52.85, 200 free – 1:36.11

and here’s where they stand now…

500 free – 4:14.61, 1000 free, – 8:55.33, 1650 free – 14:54.54, 200 free – 1:35.13

At this year’s NCAAs, his 500 would’ve been just outside scoring range, while his 1650 time was about five seconds off what it took to score, and would’ve placed him 22nd. His best 200 free time, however, is faster than two of Georgia swimmers went on a rolling start on the 800 free relay, and with another year of development, Magahey should be poised to make an immediate impact on the Bulldogs’ roster.

Georgia’s 18th place finish last week was their lowest NCAA ranking since 1992, but help is certainly on the way in the form of Magahey and Luca Urlando, who was our #4 recruit as of last spring, but who will undoubtedly move up after his assault on the NAG record book over the past year.

