NAG Record-Holder Gianluca Urlando Verbally Commits to Georgia ’24

Gianluca Urlando of DART Swimming in California has verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Urlando is the 15-16 NAG record-holder in the 100 meter butterfly and is coming off of a fantastic summer where he won the 100 and 200 fly at the 2018 Jr Pan Pac Championships, finished third in the 200 fly at U.S. Nationals, and made the 2018-19 U.S. Senior National Team.

Urlando is a junior at C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento, meaning his commitment is for the UGA class of 2024. With DART, he is coached primarily by Billy Doughty.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia. So proud to be a second generation bulldog and to swim for such an outstanding program! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for your support. Go Dawgs!!”

TOP TIMES

SCY

100y free – 44.47

200y free – 1:37.50

100y back – 46.83

200y back – 1:43.37

100y fly – 46.70

200y fly – 1:43.55

200y IM – 1:46.69

400y IM – 3:49.58

LCM

200m free – 1:50.08

400m free – 3:58.79

100m back – 56.49

200m back – 2:01.61

100m fly – 52.40

200m fly – 1:55.21

200m IM – 2:00.60

Urlando is ranked 4th on SwimSwam’s Class of 2020 recruiting list, and this is a case where the apparent synergies between what he’s good at and what Georgia is good at elevates his commitment value even further. In addition to being a phenomenal 200 butterflier (he’s #2 in 15-16 LCM history behind only Michael Phelps), he’s also a very impressive IM’er. Georgia has churned out great 200 butterfliers (Gil Stovall, Mark Dylla, Pace Clark, Gunnar Bentz) and IM’ers (Bentz, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland) of late, and with the summer Urlando had, he’s definitely trending way up– and he’s in good hands at UGA.

Urlando’s range and versatility are clear — past being a butterflier/IM’er, he is evidently an impressive backstroker and rangy freestyler. His long course progressions suggest he has plenty more to drop in yards this SCY season, and he still has nearly two full years before he’s training in Athens with the Bulldogs.

Georgia has significance to the Urlando family — Gianluca’s father, Alex, was on the Track & Field team at UGA and still holds the discus program record.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].