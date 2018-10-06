Alia Atkinson Lowers Own SCM World Record In Women’s 50 Breast

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Jamaican veteran Alia Atkinson scored the second world record of what was a scintillating final session at the FINA World Cup in Budapest, lowering her previous mark of 28.64 down to 28.56 to win the women’s 50 breaststroke.

Atkinson had broken the 2009 mark of Jessica Hardy (28.80) at the Tokyo stop of the World Cup circuit in 2016, and with this swim now owns eight swims under 29 seconds, a feat only done 14 times in history. Also in the sub-29 club is Ruta Meilutyte (three times, best of 28.81) and Lilly King (once, 28.92), with Hardy having done so twice herself.

In addition to owning eight of the 14 sub-29 swims in history, Atkinson also owns five of the all-time top-10.

All-Time Performances, Women’s SCM 50 Breaststroke

Russian Yuliya Efimova was the runner-up to Atkinson tonight in Budapest in 29.22, and American Molly Hannis (29.51) and Australian Emily Seebohm (29.96) were also under 30 seconds.

Internationally, the 29-year-old has found plenty of success including a pair of LC World Championship medals, seven SC World Championship medals (including back-to-back 100 breast golds in 2014 and 2016), and three Commonwealth Games medals.