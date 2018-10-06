Loyola Sweeps VMI, American in Tri-Meet

VMI, Loyola, American Tri-Meet

Oct. 5, 2018

Men: VMI def. American 173-124; Loyola def. VMI 183-93; Loyola def. American 182-101

Women: Loyola def. VMI 206-56; American def. VMI 235-41; Loyola def. Americans 168-120

Results

Courtesy: VMI Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. – The VMI swimming and diving teams broke four school records Friday at the Loyola University tri-meet to open the 2018-19 season. The Keydet men defeated American (173-124) but lost to Loyola (183-93), while the women were defeated by both schools (206-56 Loyola; 235-41 American).

Freshman Stephen Hopta finished second in the 1000-yard freestyle in 9:57.82 to set the school record. He also took second in the 200-yard backstroke in 1:55.43 and third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:54.52). Brady Gannon finished third in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.10 and Ryan Schmitz was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Ryan Cooper placed third in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:17.10) and fourth in the 200-yard IM (2:03.35). Josh Reed, Jr. won the one-meter dive competition with a finals score of 185.33. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gannon, Nick Palmieri, Jake Boulter and Schmitz took second in 1:28.35.

Freshman Sophie Svoboda broke three school records in her first collegiate meet to pace the women’s team. She set the program top marks in the 100-backstroke (59.36 – leading off the medley relay), the 200 backstroke (2:11.47) and the 100 butterfly (58.74).

Both teams are back in action Saturday, hosting Mount St. Mary’s University at noon.

“I’m satisfied with how we performed tonight as a team,” said head coach Andrew Bretscher. “We knew that execution would be the key, and we did what we needed to do to come home with a victory over American on the men’s side.”

“It felt great to finally race some teams. We had tough opponents that forced us to swim at our best. It was great to see four varsity school records fall at the first meet of the year. It is even more impressive that they were all broken by rat (freshmen) athletes.”

“Our divers made a big mark in the competition. John Reed won the 1m event at his first-ever diving competition over some experienced divers so that says great things about our divers and what Coach Timmes is doing for them.”

“We are going to get some rest tonight and try to do it all over again tomorrow at noon. Mount St. Mary’s is a very strong team, so tomorrow will be close. If we can pull it together again, it will be a great home opener.”

Courtesy: Loyola Athletics

BALTIMORE – Sung Lee and Emma Schouten both won three events for the Loyola University Maryland swimming and diving teams, as the Greyhounds men and women opened the 2018-2019 season with wins over American University and Virginia Military Institute.

Loyola won a combined 28 events out of 32 in the meet with the men taking first in all 14 swimming races, and the women earning top honors in 12 races and both diving events.

In the team race, the men beat VMI, 183-93, and American, 182-101. The women were 206-56 winners over VMI and 168-120 victors against the Eagles.

The Greyhounds women opened the meet with a dominant victory in the 400-yard medley relay. Elizabeth Walsh, Devin Cronin, Anne Hayburn and Megan Dickey combined for a time of 3:54.41, while the Greyhounds’ ‘B’ entry – Taylor Ament, Emma Scouten, Molly Davis and Sophie Jahan – took second in 4:00.64.

Schouten came right back in the 1,000-yard freestyle to cruise to a win by almost16 seconds. She touched the wall in 10:38.25, in front of American’s Ellie Kight’s time of 10:54.20. Elizabeth Romano was third for Loyola in 11:08.14, while Emily O’Halloran took fourth in 11:10.09.

Three Loyola women finished second through fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, led by Aly Pacitti‘s 1:58.21 that was just three-hundredths of a second off Alex Brosvik‘s winning time. Lauren Joyce was third for Loyola (1:59.92), while Brooke Sharkey finished a place behind (2:00.30).

Davis won the first individual event of her collegiate career, besting the field in the 200-yard butterfly (2:10.25), topping two American swimmers by more than four seconds. Grace Huckenpoehler pulled into the wall fourth in 2:15.44.

Dickey won the 50-yard freestyle, getting to the wall just six-hundredths of a second faster than Jahan. Dickey returned to the pool later in the evening to post another victory, beating the field in the 100-yard freestyle (53.05). Jahan was fourth in that race (54.99).

Lindsey Staszewski earned top honors in the 1-meter diving, scoring 229.80 points, while Allison Echeverria was fourth with 202.49. Staszewski also won the 3-meter event with 231.60 points; Echeverria took third (206.32), and Jess Stolfi was fourth (167.61).

Schouten won another event, swimming 2:23.04 in the 200-yard breaststroke to best Cronin in second place (2:27.47). Allison Wade finished in third for the Greyhounds (2:30.12). Schouten then won her third event, the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.52, edging Cronin’s 2:12.87.

Walsh won her first collegiate event in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:07.40, while Anne Hayburn was second in the event, swimming 2:09.12.

Pacitti finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:23.56), and Romano took fourth (5:25.89). Emily Koegl, Walsh and Anne Hayburn went one-two-three in the 100-yard butterfly with times of 57.68, 58.20 and 58.30, respectively.

Anne Hayburn led off the 200-yard freestyle relay for the women, and the Greyhounds finished with a winning time of 1:38.37. Jahan, Gabrielle Clarkson and Dickey swam the final three legs of the race.

In men’s action, Mark Boran, John Callaghan, Sung Lee and Reid Hussey opened up the meet with a win in the 400-yard medley relay, finishing in 3:28.96 to hold off Loyola’s ‘B’ entry – Jonathan Brooks, David Sears, Richie Kogut and Colin Anderson – that finished in 3:31.74.

Hussey, like Schouten, came right back in the men’s version of the 1,000 to win in 9:44.22. Alejandro Basalo placed third (10:02.12), and Ben Amoreno took fourth (10:30.62).

Mark Shoemaker won his initial individual event for the Greyhounds, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.37); John Sakovich was third in the event (1:48.58).

Stephen Machak set an American Paralympic SB4 record in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 56.20.

Loyola took the top five spots in the 100-yard breaststroke with Callaghan claiming the victory in 58.32. He was followed by Jay Venit (59.05), Sears (1:00.04), Brian Hess (1:00.19) and Austin Lee (1:02.59).

Sung Lee also had a win in his first individual event, touching the wall in 1:53.12 in the 200-yard butterfly to claim a victory by more than two seconds. Zac Metzler finished third (1:56.02), while Reid Hussey was fourth (1:56.10).

Jimmy Hayburn and Patrick Clisham battled for the win in the 50-yard freestyle with Hayburn picking up the win in 21.58 to Clisham’s 21.83. Colin Anderson was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle, clipping Jimmy Hayburn by two-tenths of a second, 48.29 to 48.49.

Boran claimed top honors in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.03. He was followed by Brooks (1:56.51) and Casey Brown (1:58.01) in third and fourth, respectively.

Callaghan came back for another victory, winning the longer 200-yard breaststoke by touching the wall in 2:12.64; Venit took second for the Greyhounds (2:15.82), while Brian Hess finished fourth (2:18.27).

Hussey was another double-winner for the Greyhounds in the season-opener, winning the 500-yard freestyle in 4:42.32, while his classmates Shoemaker and Basalo were second (4:52.07) and fourth (4:54.92), respectively.

Sung Lee earned his second victory of the meet in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a time of 49.96 to win by 2.5 seconds. Richard Kogut took third in 52.24. Lee returned shortly thereafter to win the 200-yard individual medley in 1:59.80. Brown finished third in the race in 2:01.35.

The Loyola men’s 200-yard freestyle relay of Jimmy Hayburn, Anderson, Conor Rutigliano and Clisham won the final event with a time of 1:26.65.

Courtesy: American Athletics

BALTIMORE – Alex Brosvik, Ellie Kight and Ben Cook each won events as American University competed in a triangular swimming and diving meet with Loyola Maryland and VMI on Friday.

The American women split the dual-meet scoring, losing to the Greyhounds, but beating the Keydets. AU’s men’s team went 0-2 in the team scoring.

MEET NOTES

• Brosvik, who participated on four winning relays at last weekend’s Potomac Relay Invitational, won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.18, earning the win by 0.03 seconds.

• Kight, an Eagle sophomore, won the 500 freestyle in 5:18.32, scoring a five-second victory. Kight also finished second in the 1,000 free (10:54.20).

• Cook won the 3-meter diving event in a season-best 165.23. The mark is 14th all-time at AU. Cook also finished second on the 1-meter board, posting a career-best 180.67 to move into 15th all-time.

• Senior Scott Callander had a pair of second-place finishes in the men’s butterfly events, going 52.16 in the 100 and 1:55.66 in the 200. Callander also picked up a third in the 100 free (48.78).

• Liam Riebling (2:01.10 in 200 IM) and Luke Bennett (1:47.16 in 200 free) also earned seconds in the meet for the Eagles.

• Brosvik added a second in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.04). The Eagle women also got second-place finishes from Lily Koenig (100 back), Suzie Davis (200 fly) and two from diver Anna Derrow.