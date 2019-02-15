Jr Pan Pacs Champ, #9 Maxine Parker, Sends Verbal Commitment to UGA

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprinter Maxine Parker, the #9 recruit on our list of top girls from the class of 2020, has announced her intention to swim for the University of Georgia beginning in the fall of 2020.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Georgia. Thanks to all my family, friends and coaches for helping me get here! Go Dawgs!!”

Until recently, Parker lived in Bannockburn, Illinois and swam for CATS Aquatic Team. This fall she moved to New Canaan, Connecticut and she now trains with Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club. Parker specializes in the shorter end of the freestyle range, making her a potential threat on all five Georgia relays. Last summer, Parker won the 50m free at Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Fiji, going 25.39 to edge USA teammate Gretchen Walsh. At Winter Juniors East in December where she represented CPAC for the first time, she placed 8th in the 50 free (22.50), was 6th in the 100 free (49.32), and tied for 3rd in the 200 free (1:46.21). She also anchored the CPAC 200 medley relay, which tied for 2nd place, in 22.08 and blasted a 3rd leg of 21.86 on the meet record-breaking 200 free relay.

Last spring while still with CATS, Parker won the LCM 50/100 free and 100 back and took 3rd in the 200 free at Pleasant Prairie Sectionals. Her best LCM times come out of 2018 Summer Nationals and Junior Pan Pacs, while her top SCY times in the 50/100/200 free all come from Winter Juniors East.

Best Times:

50 free – 22.44

100 free – 48.99

200 free – 1:46.21

With seniors Olivia Smoliga and Chantal Van Landeghem, Georgia occupied two of the 8 lanes in the championship finals of both the 50 free and the 100 free at 2018 NCAA Division I Championships. It took 22.00 and 48.10 to get second swims in those events. Junior Veronica Burchill, who was the only freshman on an otherwise all-senior 200 free relay at NCAAs, leads the sprint group this year. Sophomore Gabi Fa’amausili, junior Katherine Aikins and freshmen Olivia Carter and Caroline Aikins are also part of that group.

